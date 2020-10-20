In an emotional note widely shared on social media late Monday, the 70-year-old Bridges did not offer further details about his cancer diagnosis other than that he was starting treatment.

Jean Sievers, a representative for Bridges, told The Washington Post in an email late Monday that there was no additional information to immediately share.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Bridges said. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

He added: “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff.”

Bridges was in the middle of working on “The Old Man,” an action-drama series set to premiere in 2021 for FX on Hulu in which the actor is both the star and executive producer. In a joint statement, Hulu, FX and Touchstone Pictures said Bridges has their full support as he undergoes treatment.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery,” the joint statement said. “Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Arguably one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Bridges has starred in 70 films spanning more than six decades. His role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a White Russian-drinking slacker and bowler, in the 1998 film “The Big Lebowski” has remained a cultural phenomenon for more than 20 years. A seven-time Oscar nominee, Bridges won the Academy Award for best actor in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart” as Otis “Bad” Blake, a washed-up country music star. He was honored at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of his body of work.

It remains unclear what type of lymphoma Bridges is facing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hodgkin’s lymphoma spreads in an orderly manner through lymph nodes and generally becomes more common as people get older. The CDC says that non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma spreads in a non-orderly fashion and tends to affect people between the ages of 15 and 39 as well as those 75 and older. In addition to swollen lymph nodes, other lymphoma symptoms include fever, fatigue, weight loss and night sweats.

Bridges’s cancer announcement was met with overwhelming support from thousands on social media, with many fans and celebrities wishing him a speedy recovery.

“LONG LIVE THE DUDE!” tweeted journalist Laura Bassett.

“You’re a fighter,” wrote actor and activist George Takei. “You can beat this.”

Some posted their favorite scenes and films featuring Bridges, while others, such as author Jonathan Alter, shared their own stories of surviving lymphoma.

“I had stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma — a nasty variant — in 2004 and am here to tell the tale,” Alter said. “Hang in there.”

While offering their support to Bridges as he begins his cancer treatment, many noted that his diagnosis was the latest piece of bad news in a year filled with it.