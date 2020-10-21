Before dropping their teens off at college this year, many parents had a version of “the talk” — except this one focused more on the coronavirus pandemic than sex.

“It’s extremely scary,” said Jennifer Velarde, 47, who in August sent her first child to away to college about an hour from their Twin Cities home. “We have to put a lot of faith that … he knows what’s right and wrong and how to protect himself, and not only himself, but his peers and his professors and then us.”