Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Chair of House coronavirus oversight subcommittee asks cargo airlines to return $630 million in aid
The chairman of a House subcommittee overseeing coronavirus relief has asked four cargo airlines to return $630 million in federal aid, saying that unlike struggling passenger airlines, their businesses appear to be booming and don’t need help from taxpayers.
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) wrote to the leaders of Atlas Air, Kalitta Air, Western Global Airlines and Amerijet International late Monday, asking them to justify receiving help from the government given their reported financial success in recent months.
“Congress intended for these taxpayer funds to save jobs, not to provide windfalls to thriving businesses,” wrote Clyburn, chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.
How parents can talk to college kids about covid-19 safety
Before dropping their teens off at college this year, many parents had a version of “the talk” — except this one focused more on the coronavirus pandemic than sex.
“It’s extremely scary,” said Jennifer Velarde, 47, who in August sent her first child to away to college about an hour from their Twin Cities home. “We have to put a lot of faith that … he knows what’s right and wrong and how to protect himself, and not only himself, but his peers and his professors and then us.”
But despite parents’ efforts to prepare their children and the extensive safety protocols set up by colleges and universities, the novel coronavirus has infiltrated campuses nationwide, turning many into covid-19 hot spots in just a matter of weeks. With cases continuing to rise, forcing switches to online-only classes and strict dorm lockdowns, parents have found themselves trying to figure out how to communicate their concerns from afar.
Some countries that avoided initial coronavirus surge see first spike in cases
As the coronavirus pandemic surges around the globe once again, some countries that avoided the worst of the first wave have seen a major increase in cases for the first time.
The late surges are most acute in parts of Central and Eastern Europe, where countries praised for low case numbers over the summer are grappling with some of highest rates of infection in the world. Some countries in Latin America, South Asia and the Middle East have seen the same.
“Countries that have avoided the first waves have no reason to be complacent,” said Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that some countries avoided the first wave of the 1918 flu pandemic only to be hit harder later. “It might be a cursed blessing.”