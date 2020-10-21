Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
A Miami cop wore a Trump mask to vote, inflaming Democrats: ‘This is city funded voter intimidation’
Steve Simeonidis, the chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, was at a polling site inside the county’s Government Center on Tuesday when a police officer in full uniform walked in. When Simeonidis got a look at the officer’s face mask, he told WFOR, he was “shocked.”
The red-white-and-blue face covering was emblazoned with a “Trump 2020” campaign slogan.
“This is city funded voter intimidation,” Simeonidis tweeted alongside a photo of Miami police officer Daniel Ubeda. “Not only is this an egregious form of voter intimidation, but it’s also a crime.”
After intense blowback from Democrats, city officials also condemned Ubeda and police officials promised quick disciplinary action.
This year, masks have added another layer of complication to enforcing voting rules. Most polling centers require masks for in-person voting. But voters who have worn political masks or who have refused to wear masks are already putting those mask mandates to the test. So far, election officials have largely decided casting ballots is more important than enforcing universal compliance with mask policies.
Election officials in California have formally said polling centers in the state will accommodate maskless voters.
U. of Michigan hit with emergency stay-at-home order amid covid-19 spike. But the football team will play on.
As health officials in Washtenaw County, Mich., recorded hundreds of new covid-19 cases in recent weeks, they found a common thread: the University of Michigan campus, where officials have blamed students ignoring coronavirus restrictions for the rising infections.
On Tuesday, local health authorities issued an emergency stay-at-home order for the entire campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., mostly restricting students to their residences unless they’re getting food, doing an essential job or going to class.
Athletics, though, are exempt — meaning that the Wolverines’ football team will keep preparing for a road game in Minnesota on Saturday and an Oct. 31 home opener against Michigan State University. Although Michigan Stadium won’t feature a large crowd, some officials worry the home game will fuel new cases anyway due to Spartans fans traveling to Ann Arbor and Michigan supporters getting together for watch parties.
Global sales of condoms surged as social distancing rules relaxed
LONDON — Sales of Durex condoms surged as social distancing measures were relaxed over the summer, British manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser announced Tuesday, adding demand had increased more than 10 percent as lockdowns were lifted worldwide.
The British company said total sales rose by 13 percent in the last quarter, as people were able to reunite with their loved ones after months of being apart. Much of the demand is believed to have come from couples who were not living together when lockdown measures were announced and were unable to be intimate in the months that followed.
In April, the boss of Reckitt Benckiser, which owns Durex, said “intimate occasions” were reducing amid the pandemic and as a result there was less demand for its product.
Laxman Narasimhan said condom sales dropped in many markets, including in Britain, and some couples who were living together were not being as intimate due to anxiety amid the health crisis, the BBC reported.
“There is also evidence that birth rates will be further lowered in coming quarters as a result of behaviour changes related to the pandemic,” the company said in a news release Tuesday.
Other countries have forecast lower birthrates in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has ravaged economies, triggered widespread unemployment and caused financial uncertainty among many families.
Earlier this month, Singapore’s government said it would be introducing a one-time cash bonus for citizens seeking to have children during the pandemic, in a bid to boost one of the world’s lowest national birthrates.
In Japan, where birthrates are also low, officials say they are expecting even fewer births next year, citing concerns among citizens and couples who are opting not to reproduce amid a time of economic turmoil.
In countries like Kenya and the Philippines, however, birthrates are soaring — particularly among young women and teenagers in working-class slums who are unable to attend school due to pandemic closures.
South Korea will continue flu vaccinations citing no link to reported deaths
SEOUL — South Korean health authorities are investigating the fatalities of nine people, who died after receiving their flu shots, while pressing on with the nationwide flu vaccination program.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that it has not found any link between its flu vaccine program and the reported deaths. The agency said it has no plans to suspend the seasonal vaccination drive despite the deaths.
“We have not found any direct link between the deaths and vaccines,” said Jeong Eun-kyeong, the KDCA director. “We decided not to suspend the vaccinations since no severe adverse effect has been reported from usage of a specific vaccine.”
Health authorities are conducting investigations, including autopsies, to find the cause of death of those who passed away shortly after getting vaccinated.
Kim Joong-gon, who heads the KCDA team investigating the death cases, said no toxic material has been found in the vaccines examined. Kim said the vaccination program will continue in order to prevent the flu and the novel coronavirus from spreading at the same time.
‘Unprecedented’ speed and intensity of lockdown responsible for New Zealand’s success, researchers say
The “unprecedented” speed and intensity of New Zealand’s response to the coronavirus in recent months has set it apart from all other countries, according to a recent article in the Lancet that highlights some of the lessons to be learned from the island nation’s success.
New Zealand announced its border restrictions before confirming its first local case of covid-19 and before being advised to do so by the World Health Organization, the study notes.
Authorities in the country have seen ups and downs in their fight against the virus, facing their most recent challenge on Wednesday, when they confirmed a small new cluster of cases linked to a port worker who had tested positive over the weekend. Two of his contacts have since also tested positive.
Some 23 more coronavirus cases were also confirmed Wednesday among travelers who recently arrived in New Zealand and are being isolated in official quarantine facilities.
It remained unclear how authorities would respond to the latest local transmissions, which tend to be more worrisome to officials than cases among quarantined travelers.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide reelection in what many saw as a resounding show of support for her handling of the pandemic.
Within 15 days of confirming its first case in early March, the country entered lockdown. That swift response paid off: In two weeks, the number of cases being reported each day had dropped substantially, and most new infections were being discovered through contact tracing.
The study’s authors, drawn from universities and scientific institutes across New Zealand, point out that the country started out at an advantage: It has a centralized health system, an emergency management system accustomed to dealing with disaster in the form of frequent earthquakes, and was still in the middle of summer when the pandemic began, which meant that it didn’t have to simultaneously deal with a seasonal flu. But it also had the strictest lockdown in the world, as judged by Oxford University’s Government Response Stringency Index, and moved faster than other countries like Italy, Australia and Britain to ramp up restrictions.
New Zealand has reported just 25 coronavirus-related deaths to date, giving it one of the world’s lowest fatality rates.
The pandemic nearly broke this Kenyan mom of five. Then she found ‘Blessing.’
NAIROBI — It was a cold night with blustering winds, and the two women were taking a risky shortcut along a railway line, past a festering garbage dump, far from the relative safety of the slum’s busy main road. They kept their heads down as their hearts raced. A stray dog insistently barked.
All reason would have advised against stopping, but something about the way the dog barked made Hyrine Mita think twice and walk toward it. She is a woman of passionate Christian faith, and she would later say God had intervened.
The dog, it turns out, was barking at a newborn girl, abandoned amid discarded milk packets, tattered hair extensions and decaying food waste. Her shivering body was wrapped in a dirty, wet towel. Her stomach was still covered in blood; her umbilical cord had been haphazardly cut.
Women make up two-thirds of front-line health workers and face higher infection risk, U.N. report says
Women make up nearly 70 percent of front-line health-care workers and have a higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus, according to a new U.N. report.
The annual World’s Women report, released Tuesday, finds that women are also disproportionately burdened with the emotional impacts of the pandemic, largely because many have had to take on additional caregiving and domestic responsibilities. They are also more likely to become victims of domestic violence during lockdowns, although worldwide statistics have not yet captured the extent of the increase. Although men are more likely to die of complications of covid-19, the fact that women make up a majority of medical workers, including doctors and nurses, means they are more likely to be infected on the job.
The United Nations Statistics Division also highlights how disparities among women are occurring along racial lines: Black women in Britain are more than four times as likely to die of complications of covid-19 than White women, and in Brazil the maternal mortality rate for Black women is roughly double that of White women.
The yearly report is designed to track progress toward gender equality, and 2020′s edition finds little good news to report. Only 47 percent of women of working age had employment over the past year, the report says, and that number is likely to fall, given that women are overrepresented in the domestic, retail and hospitality economies — which have been devastated by lockdowns.
New coronavirus outbreak in Mexico linked to wedding celebration
More than 100 people are believed to have contracted the coronavirus following a large-scale wedding celebration in the northern Mexican city of Mexicali, capital of Baja California, earlier this month.
An estimated 300 people attended the lavish gathering on Oct. 3 to witness the vows of a soap opera actor and the daughter of a businessman, according to officials.
Photos on social media showed maskless guests dancing close together. Officials say no one had their temperatures checked at the event, which did not have permission to go ahead amid the ongoing global health crisis.
The health secretary of Baja California, Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, said authorities were investigating who attended the celebrations to find out if any of the guests knew they had the coronavirus at the time.
With Mexico’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations fast approaching, officials are asking people to avoid mass gatherings during the Nov. 1-2 colorful event, when thousands usually come together in the streets and at cemeteries to honor deceased family members and hold vigils.
This year, authorities are asking cemeteries to close to the public in a bid to control the spread of the virus. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said graveyards in Mexico could “become areas of high risk for contagion,” Reuters reported.
Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll in the world, with more than 86,800 deaths and at least 860,714 confirmed cases of the infection.
Earlier this year, Mexicali became the first city in Baja California to erect field hospitals to help treat patients as cases climbed in the community.
But as the outbreak worsened and Mexico’s health-care system came under pressure, Americans falling ill in cities such as Mexicali crossed the Mexico-U.S. border to seek treatment on American soil.
The Washington Post reported in May that approximately half of coronavirus patients in several California border hospitals had arrived from Mexico.
California guidelines for reopening stadiums and theme parks receive backlash
California’s plan to allow some outdoor sports stadiums to reopen met with backlash on Tuesday, as county officials declared that the venues should stay shut.
The new guidelines would theoretically allow a limited number of fans to attend games in person, but only three California counties have a low-enough infection rate to make the cut. Of those, only Santa Clara County, home to the San Francisco 49ers, is hosting pro sports games in an outdoor arena. And Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith, who is also a physician, quickly put the kibosh on that idea. Under the state’s rules, as many as 14,000 people could attend games at Levi’s Stadium, which runs the risk of creating a “superspreader event” and “makes no sense whatsoever,” he said.
“Putting an audience in a stadium in large groups is just asking for trouble,” Smith said at a Tuesday news conference. “It’s like a petri dish.”
Disney executives are equally frustrated by a Tuesday announcement that requires a countywide positivity rate of less than 2 percent before large theme parks can reopen, but applies less stringent standards to smaller parks. State health officials said Friday that the rules reflected the fact that smaller parks tend to mostly be outdoors and draw a regional audience rather than a national or international one.
Disneyland President Ken Potrock slammed the decision on Tuesday, saying in a statement that California has ignored Disney’s track record of safely reopening parks around the world and instead has mandated “arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities.” The California Attractions and Parks Association similarly declared that the plan “prolongs unemployment for tens of thousands of people.”
Remember concerts? In covid-free New Zealand, it’s a reality and not just a memory.
It’s early October, and Elizabeth Stokes and Jonathan Pearce of New Zealand indie-rock band the Beths are in Raglan, a small surf town on the west coast of the country’s north island. In an empty Sprinter van sitting snugly side-by-side so as to better squeeze in the laptop’s camera frame, they flip the camera to show off their view: a mountain-ringed suburban neighborhood on a lovely, quiet, sunny afternoon. It’s their second day on the road in support of new album “Jump Rope Gazers.”
The night before, they played Raglan’s Yot Club and ended up hanging with legendary, inebriated members of the New Zealand national cricket team. The batsman Martin Guptill and the bowler Kyle Jamieson just happened to be at the venue and the proprietor of the place — “an absolutely classic New Zealand bloke,” Pearce explains, “shaggy hair, shorts, so loose” — made all parties hang out.
In any other year, this would be one of those goofy, throwaway tour stories. But in 2020, this is a globally unique anecdote. Because New Zealand is one of the only places in the world where musicians are touring.
D.C. middle and high school employees asked to staff elementary classrooms in reopening plans
Middle and high school employees in the District will be assigned to help staff elementary school classrooms when those campuses reopen next month, D.C. Public Schools confirmed Tuesday.
The plan would take non-teaching staff members — including assistant principals, secretaries and counselors — away from their work for middle and high schools and place them in non-teaching roles supervising children in elementary schools.
Staffers at middle and high schools said that their campuses rely on the employees to provide support to students and teachers during virtual learning and that they worry about the disruption of reassigning personnel in the middle of an already stressful and complicated semester.
Washington’s famed Cherry Blossom parade is called off for next year, organizers say
The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, one of Washington’s landmark springtime events, has been canceled for the coming year, organizers said Tuesday.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival, the group that put on the parade and a variety of other associated events said plans for a full schedule of “safe and spectacular programming” for the 2021 festival is underway.
The festival is a major tourist and visitor attraction and is usually held around the time of the blossoming of Washington’s historic cherry trees.
No rise in suicides during Massachusetts shutdown, research shows
In Massachusetts, stay-at-home orders don’t appear to have led to the increase in suicides that many had feared, according to a new study from researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Yale University School of Medicine.
Analyzing the number of deaths by suicide that took place from March to May, the researchers found no significant deviation from the same period in 2019. Those numbers were also consistent with the rate of suicides during the same period going back as far as 2015 — close to one for every 100,000 people — even when potential suicides that are still under investigation were factored in to the 2020 count.
The study has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published on MedRxiv, a preprint server for scientific research. But it appears to contradict President Trump’s claims that suicides rose during lockdown, an unproven assertion that he has used to argue that shelter-in-place orders are just as dangerous as allowing the economy to reopen.
The study is a rare piece of good news amid reports that domestic violence and drug overdoses have risen sharply amid the pandemic.
The researchers note that the pandemic and its economic impact are certainly likely to increase psychiatric stressors, something that is unlikely to change as it persists into the winter months. “However, our data are reassuring that an increase in suicide deaths in Massachusetts during the stay-at-home advisory did not occur,” they write. “Moving forward, effective prevention efforts will require comprehensive attention to the full spectrum of mental health services.”
New Mexico announces new restrictions as hospital bed capacity reaches 81 percent
An alarming rise in hospitalizations across New Mexico prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) to roll out new restrictions for businesses on Tuesday, saying that the goal was to avoid closing schools that have partially reopened.
The number of hospital beds per capita in New Mexico is lower than nearly any other state, and as of Tuesday, 81 percent were filled, officials said at a news briefing. Roughly 71 percent of intensive care unit beds were in use.
Starting Friday, restaurants, gyms, and stores must shut down for a two-week period if they report four coronavirus cases in 14 days or less. If that restriction were in place now, 42 businesses across the state would be closed, Environment Secretary James Kenney said Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Journal. A new state watch list will list businesses that have had two or more outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.
All retailers, including grocery stores and big-box stores like Walmart, will be required to close at 10 p.m. “We’re not shutting down,” Lujan Grisham insisted in a Tuesday news conference, saying that the goal of the targeted restrictions was to “break the chain of escalating statewide infections and prevent the virus from overwhelming state hospitals.”
Despite being one of the poorest states in the nation and home to a large elderly population, New Mexico fared relatively well during the early months of the pandemic, and experts credited those results to the state’s early emphasis on social distancing and free, widespread testing. But cases have exploded since the start of September and began reaching record highs earlier this month. Over the past week alone, hospitalizations have risen by 64 percent, while the average number of new cases being reported each day grew by 43 percent, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
“We all acted a little more normal and little less cautious,” Jason Mitchell, a physician and chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, told the Albuquerque Journal. No specific demographic, activity or location appears to be driving the trend, he noted.