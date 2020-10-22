Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Chris Christie laments polarization of mask-wearing, says he is ‘lucky to be alive’
Former New Jersey governor and longtime Trump ally Chris Christie published a striking op-ed in Thursday’s Wall Street Journal that laments “the polarization of something as practical as a mask,” and admits that his own failure to wear one at a White House event last month could have been fatal.
“I am lucky to be alive. It could easily have been otherwise,” Christie writes in the piece, castigating himself for “a serious failure.”
Christie, who was one of a number of maskless guests at a Sept. 26 ceremony honoring Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, previously admitted that he made a mistake in assuming that he would be safe on the White House grounds “due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day.” But in his op-ed, he goes further, saying that public officials “have a duty to get the message out” about the importance of mask-wearing, and that covering up is “not a partisan or cultural symbol, not a sign of weakness or virtue.”
The piece does not explicitly mention President Trump, who has repeatedly expressed doubts about the effectiveness of masks and mocked others for wearing them, remaining resistant even after his own battle with the coronavirus. But it does appear to rebuke his approach. “When Americans are given proper and consistent information, they will overwhelmingly make good health choices, including the wearing of masks,” Christie writes. “But that doesn’t work if partisan media and public officials send mixed messages.”
As an asthma sufferer, Christie says that he knew he was considered high-risk, but made this mistake of letting down his guard. “A week in the ICU offers time to reflect,” he says, later adding, “When you get this disease, it hits you how easy it is to prevent.”
Analysis: Why countries are resorting to pandemic lockdowns again
The lockdowns are back. On Thursday, Ireland is set to become the first country in Europe to impose a second national lockdown as cases of the novel coronavirus surge once again.
Ireland is not alone in moving toward drastic action, although the extent of measures varies. The Czech Republic, only months ago considered a rare pandemic success story, announced similar plans on Wednesday. Britain, France, Germany and Spain have set regional restrictions this month, prompting demands for nationwide action.
No governments take these steps lightly. Even limited shutdowns have consequences. National lockdowns like the one seen in Ireland can take a brutal toll on the economy. The return of lockdowns highlights an uncomfortable reality: Despite significant medical advances in the treatment of covid-19 and an unprecedented race to find a vaccine to beat the virus, the only proven measures to stop its rampant spread as of yet are crude, perhaps draconian limits on human interaction.
The return to lockdowns is a sign of desperation.
Analysis: Mnuchin is a man alone as Senate Republicans dig in against stimulus deal
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s negotiating position for the past three months should remind some Republicans of one of John A. Boehner’s favorite sayings.
“A leader without followers is simply a man taking a walk,” the Ohio Republican, then House speaker, said during a “Tonight Show” appearance in early 2014.
For more than 90 days, Mnuchin has been in on-again, off-again talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), trying to clinch a critically necessary relief package to address the economic and health crises spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.
The duo spoke again late Wednesday by phone, having already surpassed a dozen such calls this month alone, each tending to last more than an hour, according to readouts from each side.
Yet with each day Mnuchin takes a leading role in these talks, the more he looks like a guy who is simply out for a walk.
Obama delivers blazing critique of Trump covid response in 2020 campaign trail debut
Former president Barack Obama delivered a lacerating critique of President Trump in his debut on the 2020 campaign trail Wednesday, denouncing his successor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ridiculing him for being unable to even “protect himself” from covid-19.
The 44th president cited a nationwide rise in coronavirus cases, which have spiked to over 60,000 a day, and said that Trump “isn’t going to suddenly protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself.” By comparison, Obama added, Biden “is not going to screw up testing. He’s not going to call scientists idiots. He’s not going to hold a superspreader event at the White House.”