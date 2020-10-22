The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave final approval for remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus, making the Gilead Sciences drug the first coronavirus therapy to get over the goal line of full marketing approval.

The drug, with the brand name Veklury, had previously been provided to hospitalized patients under an FDA emergency use authorization. Full approval had been expected.

Trump was treated with the drug during his hospital stay this month for covid-19, along with an experimental monoclonal antibody.

After overcoming shortages, Gilead is producing abundant supplies, and the drug is considered a first-line treatment for hospitalized patients. It was shown to reduce hospital stays by five days in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, but it has not been shown to reduce mortality.

A recent study of thousands of patients by the World Health Organization tempered even those modest findings, indicating that the drug also did not speed hospital recovery. Gilead has criticized the WHO preliminary paper because it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Still, there are no other approved treatments for the coronavirus, and Gilead is on track to make billions in revenue on the drug. Demand is not expected to dry up until a vaccine is widely available or other treatments make it to the market, such as monoclonal antibodies.

Because it is given for five days via an intravenous drip, remdesivir has been available only for patients with serious cases of the coronavirus who require hospitalization. Gilead is working on developing an inhaled version that would be more readily available for people outside the hospital.