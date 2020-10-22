Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
FDA grants full authorization to Gilead’s remdesivir
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave final approval for remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus, making the Gilead Sciences drug the first coronavirus therapy to get over the goal line of full marketing approval.
The drug, with the brand name Veklury, had previously been provided to hospitalized patients under an FDA emergency use authorization. Full approval had been expected.
Trump was treated with the drug during his hospital stay this month for covid-19, along with an experimental monoclonal antibody.
After overcoming shortages, Gilead is producing abundant supplies, and the drug is considered a first-line treatment for hospitalized patients. It was shown to reduce hospital stays by five days in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, but it has not been shown to reduce mortality.
A recent study of thousands of patients by the World Health Organization tempered even those modest findings, indicating that the drug also did not speed hospital recovery. Gilead has criticized the WHO preliminary paper because it has not yet been peer-reviewed.
Still, there are no other approved treatments for the coronavirus, and Gilead is on track to make billions in revenue on the drug. Demand is not expected to dry up until a vaccine is widely available or other treatments make it to the market, such as monoclonal antibodies.
Because it is given for five days via an intravenous drip, remdesivir has been available only for patients with serious cases of the coronavirus who require hospitalization. Gilead is working on developing an inhaled version that would be more readily available for people outside the hospital.
U.S. taxpayers subsidized the drug’s early stages of development, when federal researchers were hunting for drugs to treat Ebola and other tropical diseases. That has made Gilead’s price of $3,120 for a course of treatment controversial among advocates and some members of Congress.
Trump, Biden test negative before final presidential debate
Both Trump and Biden have tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of their final debate, according to campaign and White House officials.
Biden’s campaign said Thursday morning that the former vice president took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is considered the most accurate gauge of whether the virus is present.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters after arriving in Nashville on Thursday afternoon that Trump had tested negative on Air Force One.
“We tested him on the way here [on the plane], and he tested negative,” Meadows said. It was not immediately clear whether Trump took a PCR test or a rapid-turnaround test, using a machine known as Abbott ID Now.
The machine analyzes nasal swabs and delivers results in five to 13 minutes, but researchers have found that it can miss infections.
Karin Brulliard contributed to this report.
U.S. surgeon general will plead not guilty to breaking Hawaii coronavirus rule
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams will plead not guilty to charges that he illegally entered a public park that was closed under coronavirus orders, his attorney told a Honolulu court Wednesday.
Adams was cited in late August by a police officer patrolling Kualoa Regional Park on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Adams and two other men were standing near the shore taking pictures of the scenery, which includes the Mokoliʻi islet, a cone-shaped landmark.
One of the men told the officer that he had come to the island to work with Gov. David Ige (D) on coronavirus prevention, but the officer still cited the three men for violating the state’s pandemic restrictions. Lex Smith, an attorney for Adams, previously told the Associated Press that Adams was unaware that the park was closed.
The citation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of as much as $5,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Attorney Michael Green told the judge Wednesday that Adams would not waive his right to a jury trial, Green confirmed to The Washington Post. Adams is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 2.
Santa Claus won’t greet children at Macy’s this year because of pandemic
Bad news for children who usually visit Santa Claus at Macy’s: The big man in red isn’t coming to town this year.
Macy’s will pause its nearly 160-year tradition of hosting Santa at its stores because of the coronavirus, the department store announced Thursday.
The flagship New York location’s Santaland is usually packed with Christmas trees, costumed elves and toy trains, making it unsafe for the quarter of a million people who usually pass through to do so during a pandemic, Macy’s told the Associated Press.
The Macy’s locations in Chicago and San Francisco, which usually have their own Santalands, will also not host Santa this year. But Santa will still participate in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York that is broadcast across the country, the company said.
Macy’s said it will host a virtual Santaland at Home experience this year featuring a tour of the North Pole, interactive games and a video interaction with Santa. Adults will be required to activate the program, and up to three children can participate simultaneously.
Many malls are brainstorming creative ways to facilitate their own Santa Claus attractions, despite the dangers of the coronavirus. Some plan to install plexiglass shields between Santa and the children, reduce the hours when they’re open or post social-distancing stickers to show people where to stand. Still, other mall operators are taking their Santa visits online, where families can make reservations to meet old St. Nick over Zoom.
Florida will investigate coronavirus fatality data to address ‘confusion’ and ‘integrity’
After reporting more than 16,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday that the fatality data “presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review.”
State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a news release that health officials will begin an additional review of all coronavirus-related deaths to ensure that Florida’s public health statistics are accurate. While not stating it explicitly, state officials implied they have overcounted coronavirus-related deaths, citing examples from earlier this week in which fatalities were counted even as months had passed between individuals’ positive tests and their deaths.
Florida Democrats have criticized what they characterize as a bid by state Republicans “to downplay the death toll,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.
The scrutiny over the official fatality count comes as Florida is facing a surge of new coronavirus infections, as are other states across the country. Florida has reported 17,542 confirmed cases in the past seven days, a 10 percent increase from the prior week. The number of deaths has fallen by 8 percent, but no other state has reported more covid-19 fatalities in the past seven days, at 481.
The health department cited recent death totals as justification for its review. The state noted that of the 95 fatalities reported Tuesday, 16 had at least a two-month span between confirmed infections and deaths; 11 people died more than a month ago.
State Sen. José Javier Rodríguez (D) said, “There are ways to deal with the issues they are raising other than choosing to massage the information, which is very dangerous,” according to the Sun-Sentinel report.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear how the state would determine when a coronavirus-related death should be deemed as unrelated to the virus and whether the state will review all 16,000 confirmed deaths or just a recent subset.
“The Department of Health will conduct a more thorough review of all fatalities reported to the state,” the news release said.
World Health Organization and Wikipedia team up to provide better virus information
The World Health Organization and Wikipedia are teaming up to help provide better information about the coronavirus, the two organizations announced Thursday.
The collaboration will allow WHO infographics, videos, and other public health assets to be shared free via Wikimedia Commons, a digital library of open-access multimedia.
By allowing these resources to be freely used, Wikipedia’s 250,000 volunteer editors will be able to build on the digital encyclopedia’s existing information about the pandemic, WHO and the Wikimedia Foundation said in a joint statement.
There are also plans to include live data from WHO in Wikipedia, Andrew Pattison, a digital content manager for WHO, told the New York Times.
Wikipedia maintains more than 5,200 coronavirus-related articles in 175 languages, the organization said. The site’s unpaid editors have been praised for fighting back against misinformation during the pandemic.
“Equitable access to trusted health information is critical to keeping people safe and informed during the covid-19 pandemic,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said in a statement.
Target has a new pandemic safety measure for the holidays: reservations
At a time when the thought of holiday crowds might be more frightening than festive, Target is introducing a new safety measure: reservations.
Retailers have adopted a range of protocols to minimize crowds, long lines and repeat shopping trips during the pandemic. Most large retailers offer curbside pickup and contactless checkout to accommodate social distancing, and many have scrapped such Black Friday traditions as Thanksgiving Day openings and “doorbuster” deals to fill their stores.
But shopping by appointment is uncommon among retailers.
“Given that Target is a very popular holiday destination, the new system makes sense in terms of both keeping people safe and giving customers a convenient tool that prevents them having to wait ages outside the store,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail in New York, said in an email to The Washington Post.
“During the pandemic Target has been a savvy operator and has used both online and its stores to drive sales. This is another example of how Target is using digital technology to improve the store experience,” he said.
Stop wiping down groceries and focus on bigger risks, say experts on coronavirus transmission
Although studies continue to show that the novel coronavirus can be detected on contaminated objects after days or weeks, a consensus has emerged among scientists that the virus is rarely transmitted through contact with tainted surfaces and that it’s safe to stop taking such extreme measures as quarantining your mail and wiping down your groceries.
“To the best of my knowledge, in real life, scientists like me — an epidemiologist and a physician — and virologists basically don’t worry too much about these things,” said David Morens, a senior adviser to Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
That’s in line with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has updated its “How Covid-19 Spreads” Web page to say that “spread from touching surfaces is not thought to be a common way” the virus is transmitted.
Australian police to use drones to enforce lockdown during sporting final
Police in the Australian state of Victoria will use drones and helicopters to enforce lockdown restrictions during a sporting event, the AFL Grand Final, this weekend.
“It gives us real-time appreciation of crowd numbers, crowd behavior, and it allows us to adopt policing tactics,” Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius told reporters.
Under current coronavirus restrictions, those living in Melbourne are not allowed to invite guests to their homes, while those living in other parts of the state can have only two people visit their homes each day.
However, people from two households can gather in groups of up to 10 outside in Victoria, and some in the state are planning to gather outside to watch Saturday’s AFL Grand Final.
The fine for breaking the rules on gatherings is 4,957 Australian dollars ($3,524), according to the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC).
Saturday’s AFL Grand Final is an annual Australian-rules football match. It is usually held in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, but this year it is being held in Brisbane due to pandemic restrictions.
One of the two teams playing is from Richmond, a suburb of Melbourne, while the other is from Geelong, another nearby Victoria city.
The move to use drones to police the lockdown drew criticism from civil rights groups and opposition politicians, who said that the measures could infringe on the privacy of Victoria residents.
But Victoria police said they would not be willing or able to police people’s private homes.
“We are not going to have drones hovering above pizza ovens in people’s backyards,” Cornelius said, according to ABC.
Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine trial is fully enrolled; 37 percent of participants are minorities
Moderna, the biotechnology firm partnering with the National Institutes of Health to develop a coronavirus vaccine, announced Thursday that it has fully enrolled its trial, with 30,000 participants — more than a third of whom are minorities.
The coronavirus vaccine trials have been closely watched to ensure they reflect the diversity of the U.S. population at a minimum, and Moderna’s enrollment was slowed in September to recruit more minorities. A fifth of the participants are Hispanic and 10 percent are Black, according to data released by the company. People over age 65, a population also at high risk for the novel coronavirus, make up 25 percent of the study population.
“I think that we have done quite well — I think the demographics of the Moderna trial have markedly changed,” Larry Corey, a virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said in an interview last week. Corey is heading up the clinical trials under Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to speed vaccine development.
Amid pandemic, casting a ballot from space may be easier than casting one on Earth
When U.S. astronaut Andrew R. Morgan began his mission to the International Space Station last year, he knew he would miss plenty of things back on Earth — including his home state of Pennsylvania’s off-year elections.
Luckily for Morgan, he was able to send his ballot to Lawrence County’s Department of Voter Services electronically, from the thermosphere.
“To be perfectly honest, outside of presidential years, I don’t always make the effort to vote,” Morgan told The Washington Post. “But I wanted to exercise that right from the International Space Station.”
In 2020, space is once again in play: American Kate Rubins plans to cast her vote from the International Space Station in the upcoming presidential election.
Some 250 miles below, many voters are struggling to do the same.
The U.S. Postal Service has seen an inundation of mail-in ballots amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic. Americans abroad are worried about making sure their votes count, and officials in Pennsylvania and other states are fielding complaints from first-time and absentee voters having difficulty registering to vote or requesting a mail ballot, The Washington Post reported.
Last-minute registrants are running into particular confusion. But astronauts prepare to vote before they leave Earth.
New unemployment claims dip slightly as economic strains persist
Another 787,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week according to data released Thursday from the Labor Department, as the number remains stubbornly high more than six months into the pandemic.
Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for gig and self-employed workers also fell slightly, to 345,440.
The total number of people on all unemployment programs dropped by about 1 million to 23.1 million by early October.
The data is being watched closely with the presidential election less than two weeks away. Economists say they have been concerned by the continued high level of new unemployment claims so far into the pandemic, saying that these layoffs are more likely to be permanent than those that occurred early in the crisis.
D.C. already has $90 million back from FEMA for fighting covid-19. So far, Fairfax County has $0.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed the District about $90 million — or about $130 for each resident — for fighting the novel coronavirus. Neighboring Montgomery County has gotten $20,000, or about 2 cents per resident.
The rest of Maryland and, to an even greater extent, Virginia, are also lagging far behind the nation’s capital, where officials are sensitive to being shortchanged by the federal government and have aggressively pursued reimbursement.
Some officials in the D.C. suburbs are quick to note there is no deadline to apply for FEMA reimbursement for coronavirus expenses. They say their employees have been more focused on stemming the tide of the deadly virus than pulling together documents needed for the complicated reimbursement process.
But national experts in emergency management say there are clear advantages to receiving this money sooner rather than later, especially when local and state governments are facing budget shortfalls because of the pandemic-induced recession. Securing FEMA funding before the end of the year can help stretch money allocated through the federal Cares Act, these experts say, noting that as of now, those dollars expire on Dec. 30.
Analysis: Trump is averaging more than 50 false or misleading claims a day, as pandemic spawns whole new genre of falsehoods
As President Trump entered the final stretch of the election season, he began making more than 50 false or misleading claims a day. It’s only gotten worse — so much so that the Fact Checker team cannot keep up.
As of Aug. 27, the tally in our database that tracks every errant claim by the president stood at 22,247 claims in 1,316 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has spawned a whole new genre of Trump’s falsehoods. The category in just six months has reached nearly 1,400 claims, more than double all of his tax claims.