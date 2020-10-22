As it turns out, the person texting him was an undercover police officer, who had set up a sting to arrest Spencer, 53, once he arrived in medical scrubs later that night. Now the Democrat, who also goes by “Doc” and has worked to fight drug abuse in Suffolk County, N.Y., faces up to nine years in prison.

AD

Spencer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Newsday reported. A judge released him without bond after he surrendered his passport and gun.

AD

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini told the newspaper that Spencer “essentially confessed” to the incident, calling it “obviously troubling” for someone of his occupation and noting that an investigation would continue.

“It is extremely disturbing that an individual is engaging in this type of behavior who is a sitting county legislator as well as a medical doctor,” he said. “Someone who has spoken about drug prevention and substance abuse disorder.”

AD

Spencer’s attorney, Mark Goidell, said in a statement to Newsday that his client “dedicated his life to the well-being of the community, his family and his patients. Nothing about these charges diminishes those contributions.”

Yet following a decades-long prescription drug epidemic that has raged nationwide while doctors and pharmaceutical companies have denied responsibility, the charges against Spencer — which center on his attempts to trade a highly addictive opioid — have already led to calls for his resignation.

A pediatric ear, nose and throat specialist with a private practice, Spencer was involved with his town’s housing authority for nearly a decade before being elected in 2011 to the Suffolk County legislature, according to his legislative bio.

AD

AD

As the first doctor elected to the 18-member body, he served as the Democratic majority leader, chaired its health committee and took part in a countywide effort to fight drug addiction on eastern Long Island.

In 2015, Spencer co-sponsored a county effort to sue pharmaceutical companies manufacturers over the opioid epidemic. From 2006 to 2014, more than 431 million prescription pain pills were supplied to Suffolk County, according to a Washington Post database. Spencer noted last year that doctors have played a role in the crisis.

“We acknowledge that we are part of this,” Spencer told Newsday, “and that we have to be part of the solution.”

About a third of his legislative efforts were focused on health and safety issues, he wrote, including a push to limit vaping among young adults and to increase the countywide smoking age.

AD

AD

All the while, however, the married father of three had maintained a “long-standing” relationship with a sex worker, police sources told Newsday. A team of agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement officials used the woman’s phone to set up the operation targeting Spencer.

County law does not require him to step down from his post over the charges, but hours after he was arraigned Wednesday, Republicans on Long Island were calling on him to resign.

Jesse Garcia, chairman of the Suffolk County GOP, called his arrest “an astounding betrayal of trust.”

“This alleged act was an attempt to abuse his position of power and trust, prey on women and take advantage of those he believed were prisoners of addiction,” Garcia said in a statement to WABC. “I hope Dr. Spencer receives the help he needs. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The TV station also reported that Spencer’s attending privileges have been temporarily suspended at Huntington Hospital, where he previously served as the chief of otolaryngology.