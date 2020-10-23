Please Note

During Thursday night’s presidential debate, President Trump suggested without evidence that the new surge in novel coronavirus infections would “soon be gone,” while Democratic challenger Joe Biden predicted that the United States was “about to go into a dark winter.”

Meanwhile, the United States logged more than 73,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest daily count since late July. Twelve states — including Indiana, Oklahoma, Idaho and Montana — reached their highest seven-day average for new cases.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The nation has now recorded at least 8,373,700 cases since the pandemic began, and more than 222,000 people have died of the coronavirus.
  • The antiviral drug remdesivir received final authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, making it the first treatment for the coronavirus that is fully approved.
  • Senate Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he makes what they see as unacceptable compromises with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a quest for an economic relief package.
  • Holiday shopping will look a lot different during the pandemic: Macy’s will pause its nearly 160-year tradition of hosting Santa at its stores, while Target is allowing shoppers to make reservations to avoid crowds.
  • Still quarantining your mail and wiping down your groceries? Scientists say you can stop.
October 23, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
Diners weigh the ethics, risks and responsibilities of eating inside restaurants

By Tim Carman

Before dining out became a game of risk, with real-life consequences, Mary Kalemkerian would pick a restaurant based on what she wanted to eat or what place had just opened in her neighborhood on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Those days are gone. Her selection process is considerably more rigorous now.

If a restaurant can’t satisfy her minimum requirements, Kalemkerian, 43, won’t patronize its patio. She doesn’t even have a checklist for indoor dining, which resumed in New York City on Sept. 30. For her, that option isn’t on the table. “I don’t see myself dining indoors ever, not until I’m vaccinated,” said Kalemkerian, a human rights officer at the United Nations.

As temperatures drop and patios start to close, diners across the country will soon have to make up their own minds. They are not easy decisions. There are no foolproof calculations. The federal government has not issued a set of universal, mandatory rules to guide the nation’s hundreds of thousands of restaurants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued only “considerations,” leaving safety protocols, sick-leave policies and customer behavior in the hands of local jurisdictions and individual owners. The protocols, as you can imagine, vary widely.

October 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
FDA advisory committee debates safety and efficacy standards for a coronavirus vaccine

By Laurie McGinley and Carolyn Y. Johnson

Vaccine experts on Thursday rigorously debated the Food and Drug Administration’s planned standards for clearing a coronavirus vaccine quickly for broad use, discussing what level of evidence would be sufficient to establish safety and effectiveness.

The FDA advisory committee, in an all-day virtual meeting, did not consider any specific vaccine. The session served in large part as a venue for the agency to try to reassure the public that any vaccine will be held to a high standard, not the relatively low bar used this year for emergency use authorization for treatments. The FDA said that though it probably will grant emergency-use authorizations — which can be handed out faster than full approvals — for the early vaccines, it will use robust criteria similar to those applied in regular approvals.

October 23, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
Senate Republicans fume as Mnuchin gives ground to Pelosi in search of deal

By Erica Werner and Jeff Stein

Senate Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he makes what they see as unacceptable compromises in his quest for a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, multiple people familiar with the talks said Thursday.

Mnuchin has committed to a top-line figure of around $1.9 trillion, much too high for many Senate Republicans to swallow. That includes at least $300 billion for state and local aid, also a non-starter for many in the GOP.

The treasury secretary is also giving ground on multiple specific policy issues, such as reducing payments that Republicans wanted to go to farmers so that some of the money would go for food boxes instead, according to two people involved in the talks who, like others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the developments. He has left open the possibility of allowing even more money to flow to states and localities via Community Development Block Grants sought by Democrats.