According to a federal criminal complaint filed Monday but made public Friday, Ivan Harrison Hunter, a 26-year-old from Bourne, Texas, traveled to Minneapolis after Floyd’s death and was captured on surveillance video May 28 firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 into the precinct building as it was overtaken by protesters. According to the complaint, Hunter fired his gun and allegedly shouted, “Justice for Floyd!”

Hunter was charged with traveling across state lines to participate in a riot and made his first court appearance Friday in San Antonio, according to Erica MacDonald, the U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, whose office is handling the case.

The South Minneapolis police station was the center of days of protests in the aftermath of Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody. The four former Minneapolis police officers charged with his death were based out of the precinct before they were fired. The police station was ultimately looted and burned along with several buildings surrounding it.

The complaint says Hunter bragged on social media that he had “set fire” to the police station and was identified in social media videos and other witnesses who placed him at the scene. “My mom would call the FBI if she knew what I do,” he allegedly wrote.

Law enforcement officials say Hunter traveled to Minneapolis on May 27 and was in contact with other members of the Boogaloo Bois, including Steven Carrillo, an Air Force sergeant from California who was later charged with fatally shooting a federal protective service officer in Oakland on May 29 and a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy on June 6.

According to charging documents, FBI officials uncovered text messages between Hunter and Carrillo sent hours after the Minneapolis precinct was set aflame.

“Go for police buildings,” Hunter wrote, according to the complaint.