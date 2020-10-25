As of Sunday night, five men and two women had been taken into custody for disorderly conduct following “a verbal dispute that turned physical,” a New York Police Department spokesman told The Washington Post.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s lawyer and the city’s former mayor, said he was driving down Fifth Avenue when he saw a group of anti-Trump demonstrators confronting the caravan near the southeastern corner of Central Park. He continued following behind the group for about 20 blocks, as videos captured Giuliani being screamed at by protesters through an open car window.
“They were assaulted by a bunch of goons,” he told The Washington Post in an interview, noting that he did not see any physical fights but heard the people on the street yelling expletives.
Giuliani said he saw one protester grab an American flag and a Trump/Pence 2020 banner hanging from a vehicle before fleeing into the park. The car also appeared to have been scratched up, he said.
In videos of the scene posted to Twitter, a group of people appear throw eggs, curse and give the middle finger to cars passing by with Trump banners and American flags.
Another video, which appears to have been filmed further west along 42nd Street, a group chanted “New York hates you” at a group holding Trump flags while marching down the street.