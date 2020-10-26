Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The dreaded cold-weather surge of coronavirus infections is beginning to overwhelm health-care providers in some areas of the country, prompting a return to stay-at-home restrictions and the construction of makeshift field hospitals. El Paso imposed a new curfew on residents Sunday after intensive care units reached full capacity, while Utah’s hospital association warned that it would soon have to begin rationing care if current trends do not improve.

Here are some significant developments:
  • At least five staffers in Vice President Pence’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nonetheless, Pence traveled to campaign events this weekend and is expected to visit the Capitol on Monday to preside over Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation vote.
  • White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows admitted Sunday that the Trump administration has effectively given up on trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
  • The rolling seven-day average for new coronavirus infections in the United States surpassed 69,000 on Sunday, an all-time high. At least 8,605,000 infections and 224,000 fatalities have been reported since the start of the pandemic, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
  • Meanwhile, as a record-setting second wave of coronavirus infections sweeps Europe, Italy is imposing its harshest lockdown restrictions since the spring.
  • Family members of covid-19 patients may develop symptoms of their own — a condition known as post-intensive care syndrome.
October 26, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT
Link copied
link

A D.C. charter school had a plan to reopen. Then it all fell apart.

By Perry Stein

The school’s director delivered the news to families on Sept. 23. The charter school in Northwest Washington, Latin American Montessori Bilingual (LAMB), still planned to switch to in-person learning in late October.

It was a big deal for a public school in the nation’s capital. The novel coronavirus infection rate in the city was relatively low. So LAMB, a diverse school of more than 500 students and 120 staff members, was one of the first to inform parents that all students would probably have the option of returning to physical classrooms in October for a few days a week.

Then two weeks later, another message went out to families. The school no longer expected to return to in-person learning later that month and instead hoped to bring students into classrooms in January.

One of the main issues: Teachers did not want to return to classrooms.

October 26, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT
Link copied
link

White House signals defeat in pandemic as coronavirus outbreak roils Pence’s office

By Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Amy B Wang

The presidential campaign was roiled this weekend by a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the White House that infected at least five aides or advisers to Vice President Pence, a spread that President Trump’s top staffer acknowledged Sunday he had tried to avoid disclosing to the public.

With the election a little over a week away, the new White House outbreak spotlighted the administration’s failure to contain the pandemic as hospitalizations surge across much of the United States and daily new cases hit all-time highs.

The outbreak around Pence, who chairs the White House’s coronavirus task force, undermines the argument Trump has been making to voters that the country is “rounding the turn,” as the president put it at a rally Sunday in New Hampshire.

Further complicating Trump’s campaign-trail pitch was an extraordinary admission Sunday from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that the administration had effectively given up on trying to slow the virus’s spread.

October 26, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Full hospitals, talk of rationing care: New wave of coronavirus cases strains resources

By Hannah Knowles and Jacqueline Dupree

With coronavirus hospitalizations surging in much of the United States and daily cases hitting all-time highs, the pandemic is putting new strain on local health systems, prompting plans for makeshift medical centers and new talk of rationing care.

In Texas, authorities are scrambling to shore up resources in El Paso, where intensive care units hit full capacity on Saturday and where covid-19 hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled to almost 800 in less than three weeks. In Utah, the state hospital association warned that if current trends hold, it will soon have to ask the governor to invoke “crisis standards of care” — a triage system that, for example, favors younger patients.

“It’s an extreme situation, because this means that all your contingency planning has been exhausted,” said Greg Bell, president of the Utah Hospital Association.

October 26, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
Link copied
link

Italy imposes harshest coronavirus restrictions since spring lockdown as second wave sweeps Europe

By Ruby Mellen

Italy became the latest European country to announce new restrictions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as countries across the continent continue to report surging infections.

France on Sunday announced more than 50,000 new infections, a new record for the fourth day running. Germany, widely lauded for its initial handling of the virus, reported a surge of its own. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland has doubled in less than three weeks. And Spain has also imposed new restrictions.

The World Health Organization reported daily case records worldwide three days in a row last week, with new infections reaching more than 465,000 on Saturday. Almost half of those cases were in the organization’s Europe region. The United States set a new record Friday with more than 82,000 confirmed new infections.

October 26, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
Link copied
link

As holidays near, the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, putting families in a quandary about celebrations and travel

By Joel Achenbach

Barbara Alexander’s Christmas tradition is to drive 2½ hours to the 40-acre farm her parents bought seven decades ago in southeastern North Carolina. It’s a big affair: 35 family members arrive by Christmas Eve.

This year, she is thinking: wait till next year. She’ll stay home in Durham, N.C., with her husband, teenage son and 96-year-old mother, Marble Dudley. As a physician and the president-elect of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Alexander is fully aware of the risks of holiday gatherings in the middle of a pandemic and the vulnerability of her nonagenarian mother.

The coronavirus pandemic numbers have been going the wrong direction for more than a month, topping 80,000 newly confirmed infections daily across the country, with hospitalizations rising in more than three dozen states and deaths creeping upward. Now, the United States is barreling toward another inflection point: a holiday season dictated by the calendar and demanded by tradition.