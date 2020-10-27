“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” Walter Wallace Sr., his father, asked the Philadelphia Inquirer, noting that his son was on medication. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”

In the hours after the shooting, about 300 protesters massed in the streets, facing down officers in riot gear who pushed them back with shields and batons. As the night wore on, multiple businesses were looted, a police vehicle was set ablaze, and at least 12 officers were injured, including one who was hospitalized with a broken leg after being struck by a truck, WTXF reported early Tuesday.

Philadelphia officials have called for a full investigation of the shooting, but also asked the public to remain patient as investigators determine whether the officers violated any policies or laws.

“My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace,” Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said in a statement Monday. “I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered.”

The case mirrors other recent instance of police violence caught on camera that have fueled a summer of unrest over police brutality, and raises new questions about how police handle mental health crises.

The incident began around 4 p.m. on Monday when police responded to a report of a man with a knife, the Inquirer reported.

A video of the encounter taken by a bystander and posted on social media showed Wallace’s mother trying to restrain him, putting her body between the man and the two police officers. He pushed her away, and then turned to walk toward the police. The officers backed away, but kept their guns pointed at Wallace.

“Put the knife down,” one of the officers shouted in the video.

The camera panned away from the scene as officers opened fire, shooting Wallace several times in front of multiple witnesses, including his mother. Wallace was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a Philadelphia police spokesman, told the Inquirer that police ordered Wallace to drop the knife before firing and said that both officers were wearing body cameras.

Maurice Holloway, who watched the shooting on Monday, said that people had tried to intervene to diffuse the confrontation. “I’m yelling, ‘Put down the gun, put down the gun,’ and everyone is saying, ‘Don’t shoot him, he’s gonna put it down, we know him,’” Holloway told the Inquirer.

“They were too far from him, it was so many shots,” he added.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw later visited the scene and said she spoke directly with some of the community members who live near the residential street where officers killed Wallace. She said she recognized that the video of the shooting had raised questions about the fatal encounter.

“Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement. “While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted.”

By Monday night, protesters had gathered in a West Philadelphia park, not far from where police shot Wallace. They marched through the streets chanting, “Say his name, Walter Wallace,” followed by a caravan of honking cars. Protesters marched to a police station, where they confronted officers dressed in riot gear and holding shields.

Some protesters reportedly threw water bottles and other projectiles at police. A police vehicle was set ablaze until its entire frame had been charred and another police van had its windshield smashed. A fire burned in a dumpster placed in the street. Some people set off fireworks, and others appeared to break into several shops in the area, stealing merchandise after shattering storefront windows, WCAU reported.

Police eventually rushed protesters, pushing them away from the scene with batons in hand. At least four officers were injured after being hit with projectiles, WCAU reported.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to requests for comment or provide more information about the response to the protests. WPVI reported more than two dozen people had been arrested early Tuesday morning, but it remained unclear what crowd control tactics police used to disperse the crowds. In June, the Philadelphia Police Department issued a temporary ban on using tear gas after police gassed a crowd trapped in a corridor of Interstate 676 during protests over George Floyd’s death, WHYY reported. Following that incident, the city council has debated a permanent ban on tear gas and rubber bullets during protests.

The police union president defended the officers involved in the shooting, who have been taken off duty pending the investigation but have not yet been named publicly, saying they were being “vilified” for “doing their job and keeping the community safe.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D), whose office will investigate the shooting, said Monday that his office will “go where the facts and law lead us.”