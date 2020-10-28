More than 8.7 million cases have been reported nationwide since February, and at least 226,000 people have died of covid-19, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Some Americans refuse to wear masks even as their hometowns become covid-19 hot spots
Resistance to mask-wearing and other efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus has hardened in the final days before the presidential election, demonstrating how the pandemic has been politicized and posing a daunting challenge to the nation’s medical experts.
The refusal to go along with expert health guidance has persisted even in parts of the country that are seeing soaring caseloads and hospitalizations. That was driven home this week when the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, Deborah Birx, toured North Dakota, which has had more coronavirus infections per capita than any other state and over the past month has experienced a stunning surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
“Over the last 24 hours, as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly, even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been,” Birx told reporters Monday after participating in a round table with Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, according to the Bismarck Tribune.
Maryland voter arrested after refusing to wear a mask inside polling place, police say
BALTIMORE — A Fallston man was arrested after refusing to wear a face mask inside a polling place on the first day of early voting in Maryland, according to charging documents.
Daniel Swain, 52, was charged with trespassing and failure to comply with a health emergency. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested him Monday after he refused to leave the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company. Swain, along with his 22-year-old son, had come to the firehouse to vote, but the pair refused to wear masks, according to the documents.
Election officials offered Swain, a Baltimore County Department of Corrections captain who retired this year, the option of voting at an outdoor booth. Swain told three officers that the request was “unconstitutional” and said Maryland law allowed people to vote inside without face masks, the police report said.
Kansas nursing home faces severe federal penalties after deadly coronavirus outbreak
The first hint that the novel coronavirus was tearing through the nursing home in rural Kansas arrived in a Facebook post this month. The Andbe Home was in the grips of “a full COVID outbreak,” administrator Megan Mapes wrote, “despite the precautions we have been taking since March.”
But behind the walls of the facility, nursing home officials had failed to take the most basic measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus after learning two residents were infected, according to a blistering report released Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which resulted in severe penalties.
By the time the viral firestorm had finished sweeping through the nursing home, all 63 residents were infected and at least 10 had died. Medicare moved Monday to terminate the Andbe Home from its program, cutting it off from federal dollars and imposing thousands of dollars in fines.
U.S. coronavirus infections hit record levels, with hospitalizations and deaths on the rise
The coronavirus pandemic continued setting records in the United States on Tuesday, as a relentless raft of new infections pushed the country’s seven-day average of reported cases to its highest level ever.
For the first time, the nation’s rolling average — considered more reliable than fluctuating daily cases counts — topped 70,000, according to Washington Post data.
This latest surge has spared no corner of the country: 29 states have reported record numbers of infections in the past week.
More than 43,000 people are hospitalized, a figure approaching the worst of the midsummer peak. The average number of deaths reported each day has also been ticking slowly upward for a month and now stands at 815 people.