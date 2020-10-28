Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Macron announces new national lockdown to curb infections
PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron announced a second full national lockdown Wednesday evening, amid a skyrocketing second wave of coronavirus infections in France.
The lockdown will begin Friday as a last resort in the face of troubling figures, Macron said. “I have decided that we must return to confinement,” Macron said. “The whole territory is concerned.”
Unlike in the first lockdown, Macron said that schools will remain open, work will continue and nursing homes can be visited. But restaurants and bars will be forced to close, and full details would be announced at a news conference Thursday.
The French government imposed one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns in the spring but has struggled to curb a rising second wave that reached a record level of more than 50,000 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period over the weekend.
On Tuesday, France recorded 33,417 new cases, according to figures released by Santé Publique France.
Along with the higher case numbers, there has been a steep rise in hospitalizations. On Monday, for instance, French hospitals tracked more than 1,300 new patients, the highest one-day total since early April, in the peak of the first wave.
“We are all in Europe surprised by the propagation of the virus,” Macron said.
Frontier Airlines pushes ahead with some success, despite pandemic
In 2019, Frontier Airlines was on a roll. The ultralow-cost carrier had signed a deal to buy the new Airbus A321XLR jet. Frontier was snapping up airport slots abandoned by its competitors and launching nonstop service for unbelievably low prices.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, upending an industry that had been on the verge of another record-breaking year.
Even so, Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle remains bullish on the airline’s prospects, arguing that at a time when business travel is down, his airline’s dependence on leisure travelers means it is better positioned to weather the downturn. At the same time, he acknowledges that talk of expansion has been tempered by a harsh new reality as the entire industry faces a possible future with fewer travelers not just for months, but years.
A police officer and his mother died of the coronavirus after he came into contact with the virus on the job
A Texas police officer and his mother are dead after he responded to a home later found to house someone infected with the coronavirus, authorities say.
Alex Arango, 60, died of covid-19 complications last week, Everman Emergency Services announced. The department later said Arango’s mother, 81-year-old Carmen Arango, also died of the coronavirus after receiving treatment in the same ICU as her son.
“This family has lost two members of their family, just days apart,” Everman Emergency Services said in a statement. “We know that Officer Arango is welcoming and comforting his mother.”
Alex Arango self-quarantined after a Sept. 28 call to a home where a resident was later found to have the virus, Chief Craig Spencer told local television station CBS DFW. Arango started experiencing symptoms days later and was hospitalized.
By Oct. 19, the officer, nicknamed “Law Dog,” was placed on a ventilator, and community members gathered in masks to pray for his recovery. Arango died three days later.
The virus spread among Arango’s family this year, with his son-in-law also hospitalized, CBS DFW reported. His wife and his daughter, Annette Arango, are recovering from the virus.
Annette Arango told CBS DFW that her father had no concerns about becoming ill while working.
“He said, ‘Law Dog don’t fear nothing,’ ” she said. “He had a job to do. And he went out doing it.”
Germany announces new lockdown as Europe’s hospital beds fill up
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a monthlong partial lockdown on Wednesday, as intensive care beds rapidly fill and the country struggles to trace infection chains.
Bars, restaurants and theaters will close for a four-week period, while schools will remain open. Social contacts will also be further restricted.
As she outlined the measures in a news conference in Berlin, Merkel noted that the number of patients in the country’s intensive care units had doubled in the past 10 days.
“If this speed of new infections remains, we will soon reach the limits of our health-care system,” she said. “It’s clear we must act, and we must act now.”
Biden blasts Trump for ‘reckless’ approach to pandemic and for prematurely declaring victory
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday lambasted Trump for what he characterized as the president’s reckless handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for prematurely declaring victory, and he pledged to put in the hard work needed to “get our lives back a lot more quickly.”
“Even if I win, it’s going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic,” Biden said. 'I’m not running on the false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch. … We will deal honestly with the American people, and we’ll never, ever, ever quit. That’s how we’ll shut down this virus so we can get back to our lives a lot more quickly than the pace we’re going now.”
At the outset of his remarks in Wilmington, Del., Biden pointed to the situation Tuesday night at the site of Trump’s rally in Omaha, where hundreds of attendees waiting to depart on buses stood in the cold for hours as police scrambled to help those most at risk get to warmth.
“Several folks ended up in the hospital,” Biden said. “It’s an image that captured President Trump’s whole approach to this [coronavirus] crisis. He makes a lot of big pronouncements … but they don’t hold up. He gets his photo op, and he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan. It seems like he just doesn’t care much about it. And the longer he’s in charge, the more reckless he gets.”
Biden also took aim at a news release sent Tuesday from the White House’s science policy office in which it ranked “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” atop a list of Trump’s major first-term accomplishments.
“At the very moment when infection rates are going up in almost every state in our union, the refusal of the Trump administration to recognize the reality we’re living through, at a time when almost a thousand Americans a day are dying every single day, it’s an insult to every single person suffering from covid-19 and every family who’s lost a loved one,” Biden said.
Fauci praises Australian mask-wearing, says U.S. politicization of issue has been ‘painful’
Anthony S. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, praised widespread mask-wearing in the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday while lambasting “painful” American attitudes on the same issue.
Fauci also praised Australia’s general handling of the pandemic, suggesting that the country and neighboring New Zealand were among the nations handling the coronavirus “quite well."
“I would like to say the same for the United States, but the numbers speak for themselves,” he said.
Fauci made the remarks on a panel hosted by the University of Melbourne, where he spoke with Shitij Kapur, dean of medicine, dentistry and health sciences, and Sharon Lewin, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity.
Lewin noted that in Victoria, the Australian state where Melbourne is located, mask-wearing is legally mandated and “99.9 percent” of the general public wear a mask while walking down the street. She said she thought achieving the same level of compliance in the United States would be difficult.
“I really wish that we could transplant that kind of mentality here, because masks in the United States have almost become a political statement,” Fauci replied, adding that some people had been “ridiculed” for wearing masks. He said it was “painful to me as a physician, a scientist and a public health person to see such divisiveness centered around a public health issue.”
Fauci’s comments came as Melbourne, once one of Australia’s coronavirus hot spots, lifted most of its strict lockdown measures. On Monday, the city recorded its first day without a new case in more than four months.
Mask mandates lower coronavirus hospitalizations in Tennessee, study finds
Mask requirements are playing a big role in limiting coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Tennessee, according to a new analysis from researchers at Vanderbilt University.
Hospitals that serve areas that don’t mandate masks are experiencing the highest rates of hospitalizations, according to the study, which has not been peer-reviewed. The growth curve appears to flatten for hospitals where more patients live in counties that require masks.
At hospitals where more than 75 percent of patients were subject to mask requirements, hospitalizations are nearly even this month with where they were July 1. Hospitals where less than 25 percent of patients were subject to mask requirements have more than twice as many hospitalizations as they did on July 1.
Researchers also determined that people from mask-requiring areas appear to adhere more closely to public health guidance for decreasing the virus’s spread. Hospitals in those locations are better prepared to serve a community’s needs beyond coronavirus infections, the analysis found.
“It is also clear that masking alone is not a silver bullet,” the researchers wrote. “Since early October nearly every region of the state has seen growth in hospitalizations. Again, however, this growth has been most dramatic in hospitals that draw a large percentage of patients from areas without mask requirements.”
Boeing slashes more jobs as pandemic flattens air travel
Boeing, the embattled aerospace giant, announced plans Wednesday to cut an additional 7,000 jobs by the end of the year as it grapples with vanishing air travel demand amid the pandemic and the ongoing fallout from the 737 Max jet crisis.
While the Chicago-based company announced plans in the spring to cut 16,000 jobs, it reported a third-quarter loss of $466 million Wednesday. CEO Dave Calhoun predicted that Boeing’s workforce would be 130,000 by the end of 2021 — nearly a 20 percent reduction from the start of this year.
“The deep impacts of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market and our business are reflected in lower revenue, earnings and cash flow compared to this time last year,” he said in a statement.
The aerospace company has been under scrutiny since 2019, after two of its popular 737 Max airliners crashed within five months, killing 346 people and leading to the worldwide grounding of the jets.
Boeing is trying to cut costs as it prepares to return the Max to service. In September, the Federal Aviation Administration’s top official said the updated plane “responded well” but that the safety review process was ongoing.
But the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the air transport industry. The International Air Transport Association predicted in June that the pandemic would cut the industry’s revenue nearly in half to $419 billion in 2020, compared to $838 billion last year.
“Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation,” Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s chief executive, said in a statement in June. “On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses.”
Dow slides more than 800 points as rising coronavirus counts threaten fragile recovery
Wall Street shuddered Wednesday, with stocks falling sharply amid fears that an alarming rise in coronavirus counts would upend a fledgling economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 856 points, or 3.1 percent, as the noon hour approached, extending a turbulent week of selling that sent the blue-chip index deeper into negative territory for the month. The S&P 500 tumbled about 3 percent, and the Nasdaq 100 gave up 3.1 percent.
The rolling seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record 71,700 on Tuesday, and virus-related hospitalizations increased nearly 10 percent in the past week.
The steep losses also coincided with a failure in Washington to advance a coronavirus aid package. Although discussions last week suggested the possibility of a breakthrough on an estimated $2 trillion deal, the Republican-controlled Senate has since adjourned until Nov. 9.
The recess ensured that a deal to pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy, with aid delivered to struggling households and floundering small businesses, would not arrive until after the election.
Melbourne lifts one of world’s longest lockdowns after 111 days
One of the world’s longest novel coronavirus lockdowns wound down Wednesday morning, allowing roughly 5 million people in the Australian city of Melbourne to leave home anytime they want, eat dinner at a restaurant and drink at bars for the first time in more than three months.
Celebrations ensued. Bookings at low-capacity bars and restaurants quickly filled up for weeks ahead. Businesses popped bottles of champagne as shoppers flocked to stores. Some, including, Kmart, opted to remain open for 24-hours to meet demand, local media reported.
The rollback came after the city reported zero new coronavirus cases Monday and Tuesday, a dramatic drop from the hundreds logged each day during the outbreak’s peak in late July and early August.
White House testing czar says cases are surging, countering Trump’s claims
Data show a resurgence of the pandemic across the country, despite President Trump’s repeated claims to the contrary, Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House’s coronavirus testing czar, said Wednesday.
In a tweet Monday, Trump blamed the rise in novel coronavirus infections on increased testing. But in an interview, Giroir broke with the president and emphasized that the surge is real, citing climbing case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths across the country.
“It’s not just a function of testing,” Giroir said on NBC’s “Today” show. “Yes, we’re getting more cases identified, but the cases are actually going up. And we know that, too, because hospitalizations are going up.”
The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 70,000 Tuesday, eclipsing previous records set at the height of the pandemic’s first wave — although Giroir said testing was insufficient in the spring and infections then may not actually have been much lower than current levels.
Giroir warned that the coming winter poses more opportunities for transmission as people retreat indoors and host small gatherings during the holidays.
“Americans have defeated this before in July and August,” he said. “We have to do the same thing now.”
As the presidential election draws near, Trump has repeatedly characterized evidence of a pandemic resurgence as a conspiracy, even as infections crop up among White House staffers. Vice President Pence’s chief of staff and four of his other aides and advisers recently tested positive for the virus.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed Sunday that he sought to keep these infections out of the public eye and said in a CNN interview that “we are not going to control the pandemic.”
Justin Turner celebrates title with Dodgers after being pulled over positive coronavirus test
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series after the team learned he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, yet he returned to the field after the team clinched the championship, celebrating with his teammates and pulling down his mask for team photos with the trophy.
Turner was oddly absent when the Dodgers took the field for the eighth inning Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Edwin Ríos taking over at third. Los Angeles went on to a 3-1 victory that brought the Dodgers their first championship since 1988.
“We learned during the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said after the game, of Turner’s positive result. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread. … It’s a bittersweet night for us. We’re glad to be done. I do think it’s a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed, but obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive.”
New restrictions expected in France and Germany as cases surge
BERLIN — France and Germany were expected to announce or agree on new coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday as deaths spike across Europe and intensive care units in some countries risk reaching capacity within days.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new restrictions in an address on Wednesday evening. France already expanded nighttime curfews last week, but unlike in spring, the government this time appears determined to keep schools open.
Schools are also predicted to remain open in Germany, where state leaders were set to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday afternoon local time. The country reported nearly 15,000 new infections on Wednesday.
According to German media reports, officials are pondering the closure of restaurants and bars throughout much of November. There appeared to be resistance on Tuesday from some state leaders, who have expansive powers to ignore national guidance under Germany’s federal system.
Most European countries have hesitated to return to full nationwide lockdowns in recent days, despite a surge in confirmed cases that has eclipsed daily records seen in spring.
Europe’s economy has been hard-hit by the pandemic and business groups fear that renewed lockdowns could bring entire industries to the brink of collapse. European stocks fell sharply on Wednesday amid mounting concerns that measures similar to lockdowns may become unavoidable as cases rise.
Kim Kardashian West berated for boasting about lavish island birthday party amid pandemic
There were photos of Kim Kardashian West embracing her siblings on the beach, throwing up peace signs next to friends and raising a glass to celebrate her birthday on a private island in Tahiti — no face masks or social distancing required.
“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” Kardashian, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, wrote in a Twitter thread Tuesday. The goal of the celebration, she noted, was “to pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”
Yet, it also had a seemingly unintended consequence of unleashing the Internet’s wrath. For most on social media, her photos of the bash — which pictured plenty of people in her “closest inner circle,” all partying like it was 2019 — were about as tone-deaf as one could get during a pandemic that has killed more than 226,000 people in the United States.