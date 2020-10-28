Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday lambasted Trump for what he characterized as the president’s reckless handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for prematurely declaring victory, and he pledged to put in the hard work needed to “get our lives back a lot more quickly.”

“Even if I win, it’s going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic,” Biden said. 'I’m not running on the false promise of being able to end this pandemic by flipping a switch. … We will deal honestly with the American people, and we’ll never, ever, ever quit. That’s how we’ll shut down this virus so we can get back to our lives a lot more quickly than the pace we’re going now.”

At the outset of his remarks in Wilmington, Del., Biden pointed to the situation Tuesday night at the site of Trump’s rally in Omaha, where hundreds of attendees waiting to depart on buses stood in the cold for hours as police scrambled to help those most at risk get to warmth.

“Several folks ended up in the hospital,” Biden said. “It’s an image that captured President Trump’s whole approach to this [coronavirus] crisis. He makes a lot of big pronouncements … but they don’t hold up. He gets his photo op, and he gets out. He leaves everyone else to suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan. It seems like he just doesn’t care much about it. And the longer he’s in charge, the more reckless he gets.”

Biden also took aim at a news release sent Tuesday from the White House’s science policy office in which it ranked “ending the Covid-19 pandemic” atop a list of Trump’s major first-term accomplishments.