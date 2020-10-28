In body camera footage after the gunfire, the officer is heard saying “I was right behind you. You almost tried to run me over!” Civil rights attorney Antonio Romanucci, who is representing the victims, said the officer “knew what he was doing” in activating his camera after the shooting.

AD

AD

“His first words when he turned on his body cameras after the shooting were to create a false narrative for what had transpired to justify the shooting of innocent people,” Romanucci said in a statement. “The lack of transparency here is shameful.”

Williams told reporters Tuesday that she and Stinnette were outside their home on Oct. 20 having a cigarette in their parked car when a police cruiser pulled up. One bodycam video shows an officer approaching the vehicle and asking Stinnette his name. When he replies with a different name, the officer says “I thought you were one of Stinnette kids, right?” After Stinnette confirms his first name, the officer tells him he is under arrest.

“I ain’t playing with you, because I know you,” the officer said, telling the couple that Stinnette “has a warrant.” Seconds later, the car quickly flees down the road as the officer said, “They just ran me over!” and communicates the vehicle’s location to other officers via radio.

AD

AD

Williams previously told reporters she “drove away slowly because” she was “scared to get out of the car.”

Other footage shows the chase between police and Williams, her vehicle eventually jumping a curb and coming to a stop. Dash camera video then shows the cruiser driven by the officer who was fired pulling up alongside Williams’s vehicle. The officer’s actions are off camera, but Williams’s car can be seen moving in reverse until out of frame as the officer yells at them to get out of the car. Shots ring out immediately afterward.

Romanucci told reporters Wednesday that it appears the officer shot into the car from the side and not from behind. Waukegan police have not responded to requests for comment.

AD

The family of Williams, who is hospitalized, watched the six videos before their public release. The footage was provided by the Waukegan Police Department to the Illinois State Police, the agency that is partnering with the FBI to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

AD

Attorneys for the victims and their families suggested there could be additional footage that the police department is withholding that could have a clearer visual of the shooting. Attorney Ben Crump said the released video “presents an incredible obstacle to learning the truth.”

“Body cams act as an essential bridge between law enforcement and the public they are sworn to protect while helping ensure transparency and accountability, and building the trust that is still so painfully lacking,” he added.

AD

On Friday, Mayor Sam Cunningham fired the officer, whom authorities say is a Hispanic, five-year veteran of the department. Cunningham released a statement late Wednesday saying the officer’s bodycam was “not activated to properly archive the time of the shooting” which is a breach of department policies “and one of the reasons for the officer’s termination.”

He said he is committed to working with investigators “to provide all details in a swift and impartial manner.”