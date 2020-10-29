Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
New Jersey school district promises to continue snow day tradition despite virtual learning
In the springtime, school-age children across the United States lost out on sports, proms and graduations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Come winter, the snow day is on track to become another beloved tradition struck down by the virus.
When students don’t have to leave home for instruction, aided by the rapid embrace of remote learning, inclement weather becomes inconsequential for school-day operations.
In one New Jersey district, however, school administrations have staked out a firm pro-snow-day stance.
“We have decided that few childhood acts remain unchanged due to covid-19 and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather,” the Mahwah Township Public School District said in a statement Tuesday. “Snow days are chances for on-site learners and virtual learners to just be kids by playing in the snow, baking cookies, reading books and watching a good movie.”
State and local leaders order new restrictions amid autumn’s coronavirus surge
State and local officials in Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts and Texas are imposing new restrictions on schools, businesses and social gatherings, responding to the fall surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that threatens much of the country with a health emergency resembling what struck the Northeast in the spring.
Although this has been a highly politicized pandemic, some of the new restrictions are arising with no regard for local political inclinations: Liberal-leaning El Paso is under a nightly curfew, while conservative-leaning Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Tuesday passed a mask mandate.
One forecast published Wednesday, by modelers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, warned that the virus is spreading at exponential rates across at least half of the states and that only Hawaii will not see a rise in hospitalizations during the next four weeks.