There is no known link between the White House ceremony and an uptick in cases at the school and in the South Bend community — but some residents, including members of the Notre Dame faculty where Barrett has taught in the law school, are concerned.

“We understand that this sort of situation can create unease and uncertainty,” said John A. Lee, the head of the private school in a notice emailed to parents Tuesday. “However, we have been assured that the risk of exposure for other individuals at Trinity School who were not identified as close contacts is no greater than the risk of getting the virus in the general community.”

The school did not respond to a request for comment.

South Bend has seen a series of spikes in cases in recent months, including after about two dozen residents attended the Sept. 26 White House event, where many chose not to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The country’s leading public health specialist, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, has called the gathering a “superspreader event.”

A review by The Washington Post this week found that the Trump administration did not take two obvious steps that might have helped track and contain the outbreak, including rigorous contact tracing and sequencing the genomes of virus samples from infected individuals. The genetic analysis could have revealed shared mutations that linked cases in Washington and other affected communities.

Despite rising case loads nationally and expressions of concern from public health experts, President Trump has continued to speak to crowded campaign rallies, even in states experiencing a dramatic increase in covid-19 cases.

The Notre Dame faculty Senate is expected to meet in closed session in coming weeks to consider a long delayed resolution of “no-confidence” against the university's president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, who did not wear a mask at the White House as recommended by a strict campus public health policy.

Earlier this month, the university’s student senate passed a resolution “formally disapproving” of Jenkins’ for violating university rules and setting a poor example. Following the White House event, Jenkins issued an apology to Notre Dame students, faculty and staff for his "error of judgment," in not wearing a mask.