In response, Ossoff unleashed on Perdue over the GOP’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a topic the challenger spent most of the hour-long debate relentlessly hammering.

“Perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the covid-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” said Ossoff, referencing disputed claims that Perdue improperly benefited from stock trades at the outset of the pandemic. “It’s not just that you’re a crook, senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent.”

The heated exchange, which went viral in a Twitter clip that has now been viewed more than 3 million times as of early Thursday, illustrates a central challenge faced by vulnerable GOP senators forced to follow President Trump’s lead in arguing the pandemic is improving even as case numbers again significantly rise nationally.

Recent polls have found Perdue, a 70-year-old former business executive serving his first Senate term, running neck-and-neck with Ossoff, the 33-year-old head of a media firm, in a race that would go to a runoff if neither candidate hits 50 percent of the vote. Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel is on the ballot as well.

The Wednesday debate in Savannah, Ga., came amid an accelerating pandemic has killed more than 225,000 Americans, including more than 7,800 people in Georgia. Ossoff, like many Democratic challengers — including Trump’s opponent, former vice president Joe Biden — have made the virus’ relentless toll and the president’s repeated missteps and false statements about it into central platforms.

The Democrat has spent much of his campaign attacking Perdue for playing down the disease in its early days, as well as for voting multiple times against the Affordable Care Act. He returned to that message repeatedly on Wednesday night.

“You did say covid-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases,” Ossoff said. “All the while, you were looking after your own assets, and your own portfolio, and you did vote ... to end protections for preexisting conditions.”

Perdue has said that his financial advisers made the multimillion-dollar stock trades, which reportedly included investing in a company making personal protective equipment, and vowed they wouldn’t make such decisions in the future. And he’s pointed to his votes for other GOP legislation he argues would also preserve the preexisting conditions protected under the Affordable Care Act.

As Ossoff has homed in on the pandemic, Perdue has attacked his challenger’s company for working with Middle Eastern and Asian clients, falsely suggesting that Ossoff was “endorsed” by the Communist Party. He returned to those broadsides on Wednesday, when he dramatically pulled out a financial disclosure showing Ossoff’s firm had done business with a Hong Kong entity linked to the Chinese government.

“He needs to own up to it, because sooner or later, we need someone in the United States Senate who will stand up to Communist China,” Perdue said.

That accusation led to another emotional rebuttal from Ossoff, where he pointed to an ad run by Perdue that had enlarged the size of his nose, an anti-Semitic trope. (Perdue’s campaign said the distorted image was an “unintentional error” by an outside vendor.)