Rittenhouse, 17, has been held in a juvenile detention facility in Illinois, his home state, since being arrested there in August. Rittenhouse was charged with six counts, including two homicide charges. He can be charged as an adult in Wisconsin.

AD

John Pierce, Rittenhouse’s attorney, said in a statement the defense “strongly disagrees” with Novak’s decision and plans to immediately appeal.

AD

“We will never surrender. Kyle will be set free and cleared of all charges,” Pierce said.

The judge’s ruling came hours after a 45-minute hearing Friday morning where Rittenhouse appeared in court in person. Court filings indicated the defense was prepared to call several witnesses, including Kyle’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, but neither they nor the prosecution ultimately called anyone to the stand.

The defense instead argued “the minutiae of extradition law,” according to the Associated Press, and claimed that sending Rittenhouse to Wisconsin would violate his constitutional rights. Lake County prosecutors said the law was clear and that allowing Rittenhouse to remain in Illinois would be improper.

AD

“You can imagine the chaos if someone can commit a crime and step over the [state border] and get sanctuary,” Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Scheller said, according to the AP.

AD

A spokesman for the Lake County State’s Attorney office did not immediately respond to request for comment following Novak’s Friday afternoon ruling.

Extradition requests are typically straightforward procedures, and fighting them is rare — and widely viewed as a delay tactic, according to legal experts.

Rittenhouse was heavily armed the night of Aug. 25, answering a call for “patriots” in the streets of Kenosha. Days of unrest had erupted after a White police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times.

AD

Rittenhouse is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He is accused of wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who lost a portion of his biceps. All three men had attended the protests.

Rosenbaum was seen chasing Rittenhouse down the street after a confrontation, though it was unclear what sparked it. Rosenbaum threw a plastic hospital bag at Rittenhouse before charging at him. A shot was fired nearby. Rosenbaum tried to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle and prosecutors allege the teenager began shooting.

AD

As Rittenhouse ran from the first alleged shooting, he tripped and fell before prosecutors said he fired at Huber, who was pursuing him and had tried to hit him with a skateboard. Prosecutors said Rittenhouse next shot Grosskreutz, who approached the teenager after Huber.

AD

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Lake County Courthouse on Friday morning, holding signs with the names of Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz on them. Others held Black Lives Matter signs.