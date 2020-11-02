Please Note

As an unprecedented rise in coronavirus infections continued in the United States over the weekend, authorities in several states reported breaking up large Halloween parties attended by thousands of young people, with few masks and little social distancing in sight.

The New York City sheriff’s office said that it shut down two illegal warehouse parties — one attended by nearly 400 people in Brooklyn that was brought to an abrupt end early Saturday morning, and another that drew more than 550 the next day in the Bronx. In Utah, authorities said that “several thousand” people attended a large, rave-like gathering with multiple DJs on Saturday night that was discovered when a woman was temporarily knocked unconscious while crowd-surfing, according to KSL.

Here are the latest developments:
  • The seven-day average of new daily coronavirus infections in the United States — generally thought to be a more accurate metric than single-day case counts — hit 81,740 on Sunday, a new high. Record-shattering numbers of hospitalizations were also recorded nine states: Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah. More than 9,201,000 coronavirus cases and 230,000 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
  • British media outlets report that Prince William caught the coronavirus this spring, around the same time that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said Sunday that he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and would self-quarantine “over the coming days.”
  • White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas has apologized for agreeing to an interview with Russian state television, saying in a Sunday tweet that he allowed himself “to be taken advantage of” by the RT network.
  • Photos and videos show that the men charged in conjunction with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) were present at least seven anti-lockdown rallies in Michigan before their arrests.

Across the United States, hard-hit communities are bracing for the rise in fatalities that is likely to follow a sharp increase in hospitalizations. In Texas, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told KVIA on Sunday that the medical examiner’s office recently acquired its fourth “mobile morgue,” a refrigerated trailer used to temporarily store bodies. Officials are now trying to find space in the office’s parking lot for the additional trailers, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding, “If that doesn’t put our situation into perspective I don’t know what will.”

Meanwhile, some public health experts worry that the number of new infections will only continue to grow in the coming weeks if Americans insist on holding traditional large holiday gatherings. Thanksgiving “is really going to be an inflection point,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” this Sunday. “I think December is probably going to be our toughest month.”

Jacqueline Dupree contributed reporting.