Across the United States, hard-hit communities are bracing for the rise in fatalities that is likely to follow a sharp increase in hospitalizations. In Texas, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told KVIA on Sunday that the medical examiner’s office recently acquired its fourth “mobile morgue,” a refrigerated trailer used to temporarily store bodies. Officials are now trying to find space in the office’s parking lot for the additional trailers, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding, “If that doesn’t put our situation into perspective I don’t know what will.”
Meanwhile, some public health experts worry that the number of new infections will only continue to grow in the coming weeks if Americans insist on holding traditional large holiday gatherings. Thanksgiving “is really going to be an inflection point,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” this Sunday. “I think December is probably going to be our toughest month.”
Jacqueline Dupree contributed reporting.