Across the United States, hard-hit communities are bracing for the rise in fatalities that is likely to follow a sharp increase in hospitalizations. In Texas, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told KVIA on Sunday that the medical examiner’s office recently acquired its fourth “mobile morgue,” a refrigerated trailer used to temporarily store bodies. Officials are now trying to find space in the office’s parking lot for the additional trailers, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding, “If that doesn’t put our situation into perspective I don’t know what will.”

Some public health experts worry that the number of new infections will only continue to grow in the coming weeks if Americans insist on holding traditional large holiday gatherings. Thanksgiving “is really going to be an inflection point,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” this Sunday. “I think December is probably going to be our toughest month.”

Several European nations anticipating a similarly bleak outcome have reimposed nationwide lockdowns — most recently Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that it was necessary to “act now to contain this autumn surge.” At a Sunday rally in Michigan, Trump claimed that such “draconian” restrictions were not effective the first time around, and criticized European leaders for shutting down the economy for a second time.

“Now they have to do it all over again,” he told supporters. “What the hell are they doing? I think I’ll go over and explain it to them.”

Britain’s lockdown, which requires all nonessential businesses to close but allows schools to remain open, begins Thursday and will remain in place until Dec. 2. Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that the restrictions may be extended if the infection rate hasn’t dropped after a month.

Meanwhile, Slovakia achieved a new milestone by testing nearly half its population of 5.5 million for the coronavirus in a single day, Reuters reported. An astounding 2.58 million Slovaks were tested for the virus on Saturday as part of an ambitious effort that recruited more than 40,000 medics, police officers, soldiers, office workers and volunteers to staff roughly 5,000 testing sites. About 1 percent of the results came back positive, requiring 25,850 people to enter quarantine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď said Sunday.