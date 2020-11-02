Please Note

As an unprecedented rise in coronavirus infections continued in the United States over the weekend, authorities in several states reported breaking up large Halloween parties attended by thousands of young people, with few masks and little social distancing in sight.

The New York City sheriff’s office said that it shut down two illegal warehouse parties — one attended by nearly 400 people in Brooklyn that was brought to an abrupt end early Saturday morning, and another that drew more than 550 the next day in the Bronx. In Utah, authorities said that “several thousand” people attended a large, rave-like gathering with multiple DJs on Saturday night that was discovered when a woman was temporarily knocked unconscious while crowd-surfing, according to KSL.

Here are the latest developments:
  • After Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, offered a critical assessment of the White House’s response to the coronavirus crisis in an interview with The Washington Post, chants of “Fire Fauci” broke out at President Trump’s Sunday night campaign rally in Florida. “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied, before adding that Fauci was “a nice man, though.”
  • The seven-day average of new daily coronavirus infections in the United States hit 81,740 on Sunday, a new high. Record-shattering numbers of hospitalizations were also recorded nine states: Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah. More than 9,201,000 coronavirus cases and 230,000 fatalities have been reported nationwide since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
  • British media outlets report that Prince William caught the coronavirus this spring, around the same time that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said Sunday that he had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus and would self-quarantine “over the coming days.”
  • White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas has apologized for agreeing to an interview with Russian state television, which is registered as a foreign agent in the United States, saying in a Sunday tweet that he allowed himself “to be taken advantage of” by the RT network.
  • Photos and videos show that the men charged in conjunction with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) were present at least seven anti-lockdown rallies in Michigan before their arrests.

Across the United States, hard-hit communities are bracing for the rise in fatalities that is likely to follow a sharp increase in hospitalizations. In Texas, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told KVIA on Sunday that the medical examiner’s office recently acquired its fourth “mobile morgue,” a refrigerated trailer used to temporarily store bodies. Officials are now trying to find space in the office’s parking lot for the additional trailers, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday, adding, “If that doesn’t put our situation into perspective I don’t know what will.”

Some public health experts worry that the number of new infections will only continue to grow in the coming weeks if Americans insist on holding traditional large holiday gatherings. Thanksgiving “is really going to be an inflection point,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicted on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” this Sunday. “I think December is probably going to be our toughest month.”

Several European nations anticipating a similarly bleak outcome have reimposed nationwide lockdowns — most recently Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that it was necessary to “act now to contain this autumn surge.” At a Sunday rally in Michigan, Trump claimed that such “draconian” restrictions were not effective the first time around, and criticized European leaders for shutting down the economy for a second time.

“Now they have to do it all over again,” he told supporters. “What the hell are they doing? I think I’ll go over and explain it to them.”

Britain’s lockdown, which requires all nonessential businesses to close but allows schools to remain open, begins Thursday and will remain in place until Dec. 2. Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Sunday that the restrictions may be extended if the infection rate hasn’t dropped after a month.

Meanwhile, Slovakia achieved a new milestone by testing nearly half its population of 5.5 million for the coronavirus in a single day, Reuters reported. An astounding 2.58 million Slovaks were tested for the virus on Saturday as part of an ambitious effort that recruited more than 40,000 medics, police officers, soldiers, office workers and volunteers to staff roughly 5,000 testing sites. About 1 percent of the results came back positive, requiring 25,850 people to enter quarantine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď said Sunday.

Jacqueline Dupree contributed reporting.