The omnipresent specter of the coronavirus gave Election Day a distinctly dystopian feel, with voters in goggles and face shields handing ballots to poll workers clad in hazmat suits or sealed behind layers of plexiglass. But exit polls showed that Americans casting votes on Tuesday ranked the state of the economy as a more pressing concern than the pandemic, according to data collected by Edison Research and reviewed by The Post.
Health officials nationwide attempted to capture the attention of a distracted nation on Tuesday, warning that the steady increase of infections that began in mid-September is not slowing down, and hospitalizations and fatalities are also trending in the wrong direction. Some hospitals in the St. Louis and Omaha metropolitan areas have started rescheduling elective surgeries to free up beds, while the head of the Arkansas Hospital Association said at a briefing Tuesday that the state was facing a critical shortage of health-care workers as states furiously compete for nurses.
Covid-19 now ranks as the third leading cause of death in Arkansas, with only cancer and heart attacks claiming a larger share of lives, said Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R).
“It is a deadly virus that takes people’s lives,” Hutchinson said. “We want to make sure everybody understands the seriousness of it.”
States reporting a record rise in infections on Tuesday included two key swing states — Ohio and Pennsylvania — in addition to Maine, Minnesota and New Mexico, according to data tracked by The Post. Another battleground state, Florida, was deemed a “red zone” by the White House coronavirus task force last week after per capita cases increased by 14 percent, the Orlando Sentinel reported.