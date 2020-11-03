Matthews, who is White, wasn’t motivated by racism, federal prosecutors said, but rather a misguided attempt to impress a satanic heavy metal community. On Monday, Matthews told the judge he regretted what he’d done.

“There are not enough words in the English language to say how sorry I am. If I could go back and change it I would,” Matthews said, the Advocate reported. “I not only have hurt my real family and friends but I have hurt my brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Summerhays on Monday sentenced Matthews, who pleaded guilty in February, to 25 years in prison and ordered him to pay a total of $2.6 million in restitution to the three historically Black churches in Port Barre and Opelousas, La.

“The churches survived for nearly 150 years but did not survive this defendant’s warped act of hatred,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband in a news release. “The Justice Department stands against these acts of hate and the sentence handed down today reflects that.”

Over the span of 10 days, Matthews, the son of a sheriff’s deputy, sent the Black community in St. Landry Parish into a panic as he destroyed historic institutions that dated to the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.

From March 26 to April 4, 2019, Matthews soaked the floors and walls of St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas with gasoline and lit them ablaze, prosecutors said. The consecutive fires in the Black congregations left many believing that white supremacist groups were targeting the area.

But for Matthews, race wasn’t a motivator, according to court documents. Rather, he set the fires and posting proof on Facebook to “promote himself,” prosecutors said, to fans of a subgenre of heavy metal music called “black metal,” which is known for its anti-Christian and Satanist lyrics. The genre gained notoriety in the 1990s when Norwegian black metal extremists burned down a slew of churches.

Messages from Matthews to fellow black metal enthusiasts showed him bragging about his escapades and taunting local news coverage that assumed the crimes were racially-motivated, prosecutors said. In one message, he told a friend that he chose the Baptist churches because they “just have a lot of wood on them,” and that he wanted people to “understand it’s arson” and “be scared."

Matthews also superimposed images of himself over his pictures of the fires and sent song lyrics for his future album, which were inspired by watching the churches burst in flames and crumble to the ground.

“I’ve felt church’s wrath, none of Christ’s love/ As rain pours down and god laughs up above/ Burnt at the stake, rain extinguished the flame/ But after my corpse has been charred and maimed,” he wrote.

Local authorities soon caught on to Matthews, connecting him to a singed gasoline can found among the rubble of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, shop rags and a lighter found in a truck registered under his father’s name. Receipts from a local Walmart matched the items and surveillance footage put him at the scene of the crime, the Advocate reported.

On April 10, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, where Matthews’ father worked as a deputy, took him into custody and charged him with three counts of arson. Days later, local authorities charged him with three counts of hate crimes.

In February, Matthews pleaded guilty to federal arson charges and the state hate crime charges. On Monday, Matthews was sentenced on three federal counts of violating the Church Arson Prevention Act and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. Matthews has yet be sentenced on the state charges.

In court on Monday, prosecutors argued that Matthews’ claim of rediscovering Christianity was an act. Federal prosecutors entered three taped conversations between Matthews and his parents into evidence, according to the Advocate. During the calls, prosecutors said Matthews referenced trying to escape prison if he got a long sentence and called church members who submitted testimony in court on Friday “bastards.”

Sheryl Richard, a member of Greater Union Baptist Church, told the outlet that she wasn’t convinced that Matthews had remorse and found religion. “It’s hard to believe that you have transformed … that quickly when these phone calls were made one and two days prior,” she said.

Matthews’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bryan Vorndran, special agent in charge at the FBI’s New Orleans office, said he hopes the charges provide some closure to the Black Baptist community.