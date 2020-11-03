Polk County, which includes Des Moines, is the state’s most populous county. Iowa, with six electoral votes, is considered a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report. In 2016, President Trump won the state by a 9.4-point margin.

The issue with hand sanitizer didn’t crop up at other polling places in the state, Hall said, but it has occurred previously elsewhere across the country as voters take extra precautions such as sanitizing their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Hampshire, scanners became clogged during a municipal election this year after voters pumped too much sanitizer into their hands before touching their ballots, officials told the Eagle-Tribune. One election official said they needed to request maintenance at least 26 times as sanitizer appeared to break down the paper, leaving a pulp that kept getting stuck in machines.

“The disinfectant is weakening the paper structure,” Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale told the local newspaper at the time of the state’s March municipal election. “That’s what I’m seeing, anyway. I am not an expert, but that is what I am seeing.”

Some Sacramento voters were issued replacement ballots in October after they cleaned their ballots with hand sanitizer or microwaved them in an effort to disinfect the surface — even though the coronavirus is much more likely to be spread via airborne droplets.

“Voters do not need to be wary of covid-19 exposure on their ballot paper or any of the contents inside their mailed envelope,” the public information officer at Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections, Janna Haynes, told CBS13 Sacramento. “Not only is the risk of exposure on a paper surface low, the ballot paper inside your mailer has been untouched for at least a week from the time it was stuffed, taken to USPS, and in transit to your mailbox.”

Some election officials knew to prepare for the possibility of hand sanitizer invalidating votes if the substance smeared the ink on ballots. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers could damage paper ballots or electronic voting equipment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in guidance updated Thursday. The agency said poll workers and voters should make sure their hands are dry before handling ballots and other voting equipment.

During the flu season of 2009, one voter dispensed a big dollop of hand sanitizer provided by the precinct into her hands just before she was given her ballot, a Virginia election official recalled to polling place workers in a recent memo. The wet ballot became shredded in a ballot scanner, causing the machine to be out of use for the rest of the day, Bristol General Registrar Penny Limburg wrote to colleagues.