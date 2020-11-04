Calling the video “traumatic” and “graphic,” officials pleaded for calm Wednesday in a city that was rocked by protests and looting last week after Wallace’s death Oct. 26. After a tumultuous week, tensions largely eased in Philadelphia over the weekend. Instead of charges against the involved officers, Wallace’s family called for changes to the police department’s handling of mental health crises.

Despite video evidence they see as damning for the officers involved, the prospect of them being charged with and convicted of murder would be like “hitting the lottery twice,” said Wallace’s father, who is also named Walter Wallace Jr.

“Somebody, somewhere down the chain of command wasn’t on point,” he said. “I’m not saying the officers did it intentionally. We just want to know if this incident could’ve been prevented. You can’t just give someone a gun and a badge and tell them to go out there and deal with the public. You’re gonna panic if you’re not taught to deal with that situation.”

Outlaw announced Wednesday that dispatchers will undergo modified crisis intervention training in partnership with the city’s department of behavioral health beginning next week to identify crisis-related calls and direct them to officers trained to handle such situations.

All officers are expected to be trained by the fall of 2021, Outlaw said.

Wallace’s death is being investigated by the district attorney’s office and the police department’s internal affairs unit. No time frame was given as to when those investigations will be complete.

Police officers shot Wallace outside his West Philadelphia home in front of relatives who had warned them the 27-year-old was having a mental health crisis, according to the family. When police arrived, Wallace wielded a knife.

The family and lawyer Shaka Johnson said they were eager for the release of body camera video, which they said would confirm that an officer exclaimed, “shoot him!” before Wallace Jr. made any motion toward officers.

After telling Wallace Jr. to drop the knife multiple times, the video shows him walking into the street away from family members trying to restrain him, when an officer yells, “shoot him!” and officers begin firing.

Philadelphia Police Union president, John McNesby has described Wallace as “lunging at the officers” before he was shot, but Wallace’s family takes issue with that description

“People are trying to make him out to be a villain,” said his father, also named Walter Wallace. “I want them to get they facts together before they start slandering my son.”

In a Sunday interview with The Washington Post, members of his family said the younger Wallace Jr. was bipolar. His wife said he’d been off his medication for two days because he felt it wasn’t working. The family declined to share how many times he had interacted with Philadelphia Police in his life, but acknowledged he was well known to many officers. They said they didn’t recognize the specific officers who responded last week.

“He made it 27 years as a Black man with a mental illness,” said Lakitah Wallace, 28, his older sister. “So they knew him well, and they’d come out and handled him peacefully before. They could’ve stood down and let us get him under control.”

“Research shows that half of fatal police shootings involve mentally ill people,” says Northeastern School of Law professor Deborah Ramirez, who studies criminal justice reform. “When we tried to reform the mental health system, we abolished many of the institutions, and we were supposed to have community-based care but we never funded that. So it becomes a police problem. This case seems emblematic of that."

His family said he would have rejected the violence and looting that followed his death. “He’d say don’t put my name on that. Take my name off that,” Dominique Wallace said. His sister adds that their family “weren’t protesters” and hadn’t participated in the summer’s unrest after George Floyd’s death.

A music video of Wallace Jr.’s “Black Hearted” song features images of civil rights heroes such as Martin Luther King Jr. and clips of unrest last summer following the killing of Floyd.

“I’m tired of going through this again. I’m tired of seeing my people in chains,” he raps as a clip of a Black man violently thrown to the ground by two white officers and handcuffed streamed. “We deserve the better things in life; y’all ain’t treating us right.”

Wallace Jr. married Dominique Oct. 2 at the Love Story Chapel in Las Vegas; she said he’d had a good stretch of mental health in the days and weeks leading up to his death. She said his criminal record and a body covered in tattoos made it difficult for him to find work. Wallace’s chief aspiration at the time of his death was to make it as a musician.