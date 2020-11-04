The president is not a conscientious protester using the flag as a form of potent speech. He uses Old Glory as a muzzle.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, when he stood before a crowd of followers in the East Room of the White House, whose regal surroundings Trump had transformed into a vainglorious celebration of his non-victory, he did so in front of a phalanx of some three-dozen flags. A forest of flags. He needed so many patriotic props because what he said was among the most undemocratic things he has ever uttered. He claimed a victory that was not his. Without any evidence, he suggested that an unnamed group of people was trying to disenfranchise his voters. During his reelection campaign, he’d lit a flame of doubt about the integrity of the polls, and while the country is still counting legally cast ballots in a contentious election, the president fanned the fires of fear and confusion with disconcerting nonchalance. The display was akin to watching an arsonist casually toss a match onto dry kindling … and then walk away.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said without evidence. “This is an embarrassment to our country.”

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump incorrectly claimed.

Every politician uses the American flag as a backdrop. It’s part of the political gamesmanship. Flags wave in slow motion in commercials. They are set pieces for speeches. Miniature flags are handed out at rallies. Flag pins are permanently affixed to the lapels of anyone running for office. Indeed, candidate Barack Obama was criticized for not wearing a flag pin — at all times, everywhere he went. And so, he too tacked a flag to his suit to make his patriotism visible and to silence the tsk-tsking.

Indeed, when former vice president Joe Biden addressed his supporters Tuesday evening in the parking lot of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., he did so in front of a row of flags — but not a thicket of them. He didn’t need to surround himself with a dense array of patriotic symbols to vouch for his patriotism. His words made it evident.

“Your patience is commendable,” Biden began. ” … We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

“It ain’t over till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” he said. ” … It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. But I’m optimistic about this outcome.”

As much as Trump and his followers swoon over the American flag, they regularly allow others to stand in opposition to it and alongside it. The Confederate flag is part of their lexicon with the president criticizing NASCAR for banning it. In the president’s estimation, flying the Confederate flag is a form of free speech, but failing to stand in honor of the American flag — to protest racial injustice — is akin to treason.

Trump also likes the “blue lives matter” flag — a black-and-white American flag with a single blue stripe. Originally created in support of police officers, it was raised during the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and then waved by Trump’s followers as a direct rebuke of the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice. It has taken on a tinge of antagonism and discrimination. It eventually became a prominent backdrop at a Trump rally in Wisconsin.

And, of course, there are Trump flags dedicated to the president himself.

But nothing is as versatile an instrument in Trump’s discordant song celebrating this country’s greatness as the American flag. Trump uses it to amplify his nationalistic message. He uses it as both jingoism and marketing jingle. When he introduced Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, he did so at a Rose Garden ceremony that had the White House draped in countless American flags. They served as visual gamesmanship to distract from the fact that Barrett’s nomination was marred by the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans who had claimed that an election-year Supreme Court nomination by a Democratic president should be put on hold.

Trump has weaponized the flag, transforming it into a personal tool for insult and antagonism. He has used it to dampen the accomplishments of others, as when he had to be badgered into issuing a proclamation to lower flags after the death of Sen. John McCain. Trump falsely claimed that Democrats, during their convention, removed a reference to God from the Pledge of Allegiance. He has fashioned himself as a protector of the flag. And he’s always on alert for slights to it, which he interprets as insults to him.

Trump frets that the flag cannot survive protests and disfavor, that it cannot stretch across our chasm of disagreements. He is seemingly worried that it is as fragile as the cloth out of which it is made.