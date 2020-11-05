With nearly 9.5 million coronavirus cases reported to date, the United States is adding new infections at an unprecedented rate.
Though India set records by logging close to 98,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day in mid-September, the country has made significant progress in flattening the curve and is now averaging about half as many infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The seven-day average for new cases hit record highs in 20 states spanning every region of the country on Wednesday, with the largest increases taking place in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota and Iowa, according to data tracked by The Post. Three states — Kansas, New Mexico and Wyoming — also reported their highest daily fatality counts to date.
“We are in the middle of an emergency. We have cases higher than they have ever been since this pandemic started, and yet you will have people paying less attention than ever to covid,” Eleanor Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University, told The Post. “We as a country are not in a place right now where it’s safe to do that.”
Jacqueline Dupree contributed to this report.