With nearly 9.5 million coronavirus cases reported to date, the United States is adding new infections at an unprecedented rate.

The seven-day average for new cases hit record highs in 20 states spanning every region of the country on Wednesday, with the largest increases taking place in Colorado, Maine, Minnesota and Iowa, according to data tracked by The Post. Three states — Kansas, New Mexico and Wyoming — also reported their highest daily fatality counts to date.

“Now is the time to develop a testing strategy to maximize our ability to identify the silent epidemic of asymptomatic COVID-19 infections,” Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The tweet drew incredulous responses, with many questioning why such a strategy hadn’t been designed earlier.

Surging caseloads across the Great Plains and Midwest have left many hospitals struggling to find space for coronavirus patients — or, crucially, qualified workers to take care of them. Dozens of Kansas hospitals told the AP that they expect to face staffing shortages next week, while the Star Tribune reported that the number of nurses who have entered quarantine meant only nine intensive care beds were available in Minnesota’s Twin Cities as of Wednesday morning.

In Oklahoma, where a record 1,026 coronavirus patients were being treated in hospitals on Wednesday, doctors called for a statewide mask mandate and warned of an impending crisis. Already, covid-19 patients are being moved around the state as hospitals juggle available beds and staffing levels, Oklahoma State Medical Association president George Monks told KFOR.

“We’ve got to do something different,” Monks said. “The pathway we are on is unsustainable.”

The Dakotas continue to add more new coronavirus cases per capita than any other part of the country — and many areas of the world. One hospital in Rapid City, S.D., has been freeing up space by moving coronavirus patients who will be discharged soon to an unfinished addition that is still under construction, KELO reported. In North Dakota, only 12 intensive care beds were available statewide by Wednesday morning, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

“We North Dakotans are in crisis,” Jeffrey Sather, the chief of staff at Trinity Hospital in Minot, N.D., said Tuesday, according to the paper. “The general population doesn’t realize the struggles that health systems are going through unless you or your family is one of those patients getting transferred across the state … or laying on an ER gurney rather than a hospital bed for 24 hours or more.”