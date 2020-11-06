No region of the country is being spared from the onslaught of infections: The 20 states reporting record single-day increases on Thursday span New England, the Midwest, the Great Plains and the Pacific Northwest. Those witnessing the most dramatic increases over the past week include Maine, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Since cases began climbing in mid-September, states have periodically introduced incremental restrictions but largely steered clear of sweeping actions. Some health officials hope that will change in a post-election landscape.

“There’s been this sense of people giving up,” Michael Fraser, chief executive of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told The Post. “You had state leaders looking at the election and deciding it was not worth taking bold, unpopular moves against the virus that might save lives but hurt your side politically. There’s been state health officials debating whether to continue telling people to do things, because they know many are not going to listen.”

Maine tweaked its statewide mask mandate on Thursday to cover all public settings, including those where people are able to remain more than six feet apart. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., largely abandoned its mandatory two-week quarantine for visitors from most states, which was widely ignored and not strictly enforced.