Another day, another record shattered. The United States reported 116,707 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, as 20 states saw their highest daily counts yet and the number of fatalities nationwide exceeded 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Here are some significant developments:
  • A poll worker in Missouri tested positive for the coronavirus, ignored instructions to self-isolate, worked on Election Day and has now died, according to officials in St. Charles County.
  • An apartment company owned in part by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has filed to evict hundreds of families during the pandemic.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said Thursday that the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the United States and around the world is “particularly concerning” and could put a damper on the ongoing economic recovery.
  • An Associated Press analysis found that 93 percent of U.S. counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases per capita voted to reelect President Trump.
  • The Air Force will provide up to 2,000 free coronavirus tests for members of Congress each week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic leadership on Thursday, according to Politico.
  • Adults testing positive for the coronavirus were almost twice as likely to report having gone into work in person or into a school in the previous two weeks than those who tested negative, a new study in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found. Those working from home were more likely to be White and college educated, and to earn more than $75,000 a year.

A second day of six-figure case counts pushed the total number of infections reported in the United States to nearly 9.6 million on Thursday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. At least 234,000 fatalities have been reported to date.

No region of the country is being spared from the onslaught: The 20 states reporting record single-day increases on Thursday span New England, the Midwest, the Great Plains and the Pacific Northwest. Those witnessing the most dramatic increases over the past week include Maine, Iowa, Colorado, Minnesota and Nebraska.

But nowhere looked more bleak than North Dakota, which broke records for the amount of new infections and fatalities reported in a single day, as well as the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients. Adjusted for its population, North Dakota has reported more new coronavirus-related deaths over the past week than any other state, and its seven-day average for both new cases and fatalities also reached new highs on Thursday.

“Today, statistically, marks the worst day yet for North Dakota,” Gov. Doug Burgum (R) said at a Thursday news conference. He again called for “individual responsibility,” eschewing calls to introduce a statewide mask mandate.

Since cases began climbing in mid-September, states have periodically introduced incremental restrictions but largely steered clear of sweeping actions. Some health officials hope that will change in a post-election landscape.

“There’s been this sense of people giving up,” Michael Fraser, chief executive of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told The Post. “You had state leaders looking at the election and deciding it was not worth taking bold, unpopular moves against the virus that might save lives but hurt your side politically. There’s been state health officials debating whether to continue telling people to do things, because they know many are not going to listen.”

Maine tweaked its statewide mask mandate on Thursday to cover all public settings, including those where people are able to remain more than six feet apart. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., largely abandoned its mandatory two-week quarantine for visitors from most states, which was widely ignored and not strictly enforced.

