No one was hurt in the incident and it’s not clear if any weapons were recovered. The Philadelphia police did not immediately return a message from The Washington Post.

As of early Friday morning, President Trump maintained an increasingly narrow lead in Pennsylvania over former vice president Joe Biden, with thousands of votes left to be counted in deep-blue Philadelphia and its suburbs.

A small group of Trump supporters protested Thursday outside the city’s downtown convention center to “stop the vote,” heavily outnumbered by a much larger crowd expressing its support for Biden and vote-counting efforts. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has mounted a legal challenge to stop vote-counting efforts, making unsubstantiated claims of ballot fraud.

According to WPVI, which first reported the incident, police received a tip about a group driving from Virginia to Philadelphia in a Hummer, intending to attack the vote-counting center. The vehicle was seized by authorities.

Photos captured near the convention center by Philadelphia Inquirer photographer Jessica Griffin showed a Hummer with a Virginia license plate as well as a hat inside bearing an insignia for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. The vehicle’s back window featured a decal with an abbreviation of a QAnon rallying cry: “Where we go one, we go all."

By about 3 a.m. Friday, the FBI had taken over investigating the tip, a Fox News correspondent reported on Twitter. The agency did not immediately responded to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

At 4 a.m. Friday, Trump was leading Biden in Pennsylvania by slightly less than 20,000 votes, or about 0.3 percent of the state’s total vote so far. The Post estimates that 94 percent of votes cast in Pennsylvania have been counted, with as much as 10 percent of votes left in Philadelphia and its suburbs not yet tallied.

If Pennsylvania is called for Biden, the state’s 20 electoral votes will put him over the edge to win the race for the White House.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D), who oversees the state’s elections, said that ballot-counting efforts are running ahead of schedule, with almost all votes certain to be tallied before the weekend.

Yet, as Trump has promoted unfounded allegations about voter fraud, conspiracy theories have swirled among his supporters in Philadelphia, even though they have been repeatedly debunked by election officials.

On Thursday afternoon, a state appeals court granted the Trump campaign a small legal victory by allowing GOP poll watchers to observe the counting of ballots from six feet away. That decision is unlikely to impact the vote count, as observers cannot challenge the validity of ballots.

On Thursday evening, The Post reported, a baseless text message circulated among the city’s right-wing circles that called on the president’s supporters to rally outside the convention center.