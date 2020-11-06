Trump’s loyalists, including Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), echoed Trump’s evidence-free claims of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania and other swing states that have been trending toward former vice president Joe Biden as more votes are counted.

“Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “Why are they shutting people out? Because they don’t want people to see what they’re doing.”

Strong rebukes also flew in, mostly from regular GOP critics of Trump like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and from Republican politicians who aren’t returning to office.

“A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon,” Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), who will retire when his term ends in January, said in a tweet. “Every American should have his or her vote counted.”

The president has called for vote counting to stop in Pennsylvania, where he is ahead at the moment but has been losing ground as poll workers process mail-in ballots from parts of the state that heavily favor Biden. Meanwhile, Trump has urged counting to continue in Arizona, where Biden’s lead has been narrowing as Maricopa County continues to tally votes.

Hannity on Thursday night suggested that the tight race in Pennsylvania had been sabotaged because election officials in Philadelphia blocked Republican observers from ballot counting. (In fact, observers from both political parties are allowed to watch poll workers count ballots in Pennsylvania, and the counting process is live-streamed online. A court order on Thursday also granted a Trump campaign request to move observers closer, within six feet of poll workers.)

Then, Hannity asked Cruz whether Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled legislature should “invalidate” the results and hold a “do-over” election.

“Look, that’s exactly right,” Cruz said. “Now, that’s a big cannon to use. I can tell you during Bush v. Gore we were having very explicit conversations about that, as we were seeing an effort to steal that election. The answer that I want to see, the outcome that I want to see, is to count every vote that was legally cast and for the president win.”

Tommy Tuberville, the Republican senator-elect in Alabama and former college football coach, also questioned the shifting election results as votes continue to be counted.

“The election results are out of control,” Tuberville said in a tweet following Trump’s speech. “It’s like the whistle has blown, the game is over, and the players have gone home, but the referees are suddenly adding touchdowns to the other team’s side of the scoreboard.”

Election officials and candidates knew that the final vote counts would not be available on Election Day. The coronavirus pandemic led many states to encourage voting by mail, and some states did not allow poll workers to tally those ballots until after polls closed on Tuesday. A large number of mail-in ballots, combined with an extremely tight presidential contest, resulted in races too close to call in five states Thursday night.

As Trump’s closest allies backed his unfounded claims, some other Republicans defended the election process and the poll workers who are still counting hundreds of thousands of legally cast ballots.

“Counting every vote is at the heart of democracy,” Romney said in a statement. “That process is often long and, for those running, frustrating. The votes will be counted. If there are irregularities alleged, they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts. Have faith in democracy, in our Constitution, and in the American people.”

Several Republicans took umbrage at Trump’s unfounded claims.

“Show us the evidence. We heard nothing today about any evidence,” former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a close Trump ally, said on ABC. “This kind of thing — all it does is inflame without informing.”

Reps. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) similarly called for the president to present evidence of his claims and “respect the democratic process that makes America great."

“STOP spreading debunked misinformation,” Kinzinger tweeted. “This is getting insane.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) similarly reassured the public that continuing to count legally cast ballots is “NOT fraud,” though he also suggested that Trump was within his right to challenge any votes “cast after the legal voting deadline.” (No evidence of late voting has been publicly disclosed.)

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) offered a more tempered stance, but still raised the specter of election irregularities.

“All votes that comply with Pennsylvania law must be counted, regardless of how long the process takes,” Toomey said in a statement Thursday, adding that a recount “should be immediately granted” if the vote count meets the threshold for one.

“Once a final count is reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost,” he added.