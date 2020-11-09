Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
White House hit with fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases
The White House has been hit with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, an administration official said Saturday, with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and five other Trump aides having received positive test results in the period around Election Day.
Meadows, who tested positive Wednesday, at first told others not to disclose his condition. But after his diagnosis became public late Friday, the official confirmed that a broader outbreak threatens to create a new crisis in the West Wing just as Meadows and other top aides are trying to help President Trump navigate a bitter loss at the polls to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, declined to name the affected aides or provide information about their conditions. In addition to the six White House staffers, a Trump campaign official said campaign adviser Nick Trainer also has tested positive.
New York’s block-by-block lockdowns are curbing covid-19. But residents aren’t pleased.
NEW YORK — New York officials have embraced a new strategy to quash coronavirus spikes — shutting down schools and businesses with almost surgical precision, using block-by-block infection data while also boosting testing and contact tracing in those communities.
The idea is to stamp out virus sparks quickly, before adjacent areas catch flame, while avoiding the devastation of citywide lockdowns.
The unique effort, supported by a massive state and city testing apparatus, has been largely successful so far, earning the admiration of epidemiologists. But neither state nor city officials are taking a victory lap as they watch cases surge to their highest-ever levels in sister cities throughout the United States and Europe — and with painful memories of the spring outbreak when virus deaths exceeded 700 per day.
The policy has allowed the city to avoid returning to blanket closures, unlike the European cities that also suffered immensely in the pandemic’s first wave. France placed a 9 p.m. curfew in nine cities, including Paris. Italy tightened restrictions across its restaurants and bars.
Record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continues to sweep the nation
A record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continued across the United States on Sunday, and unsettled public health officials and politicians warned of a holiday season filled with increased hospitalizations and deaths.
A surge of cases revealed a snowball effect: It took only 10 days for the country to move from 9 million cases to what is expected to be its 10 millionth case Monday. By comparison, it took more than three months for the country to go from no cases to 1 million in late April.
Good news was hard to find. The country’s seven-day new case average was more than 100,000 for the first time. In five of the past seven days, more than 1,000 deaths were recorded.
On Sunday, more than 107,607 cases were reported.
More than half of states reported a new high for their seven-day average of cases, including Maryland, for the first time since early May.