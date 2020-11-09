Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) declared a state of emergency and announced a statewide mask mandate on Sunday night, after months of resistance.

“Our hospitals are full,” Herbert said in a video message. “We cannot afford to debate this issue any longer.”

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for new daily coronavirus cases — generally considered a more accurate metric than single-day case counts — hit a new high for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday and grew by nearly 40 percent in the past week, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. The state also reported on Sunday that 437 patients were hospitalized with covid-19, a record.

In addition to requiring masks statewide, the new emergency order limits gatherings to members of the same household for the next two weeks. Schools, which were already subject to a mask mandate, must put extracurricular activities including sports practices on hold for the next two weeks.

Utah has been home to some of the country’s largest anti-mask rallies, and last month protesters demonstrated outside the home of state epidemiologist Angela Dunn after her address was shared online. Many of the state’s more populous counties already had mask mandates in effect.