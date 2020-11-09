Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Biden has ambitious plans to curb the coronavirus. But they could face big hurdles in a divided country and Congress.
President-elect Joe Biden made his election bid a referendum on President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But as he inherits the worst crisis since the Great Depression — a raging pandemic on top of a teetering economy — his plans to turn that around are set to collide with new political realities.
The closeness of the results underscore voters’ deep divisions about how they think the virus should be handled. And depending on the outcome of two Senate runoff elections, it is possible Biden will have to navigate a Republican-controlled Senate disinclined to support a greater federal role in testing and contact tracing, among other responsibilities now left mostly to the states.
Time is not on his side either, as the country surpassed 128,000 cases on Friday, setting a record for the third straight day, and more than 1,000 people a day are dying — a toll that is expected to grow in coming weeks as the weather turns colder and many Americans retreat indoors. Projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington suggest the worst stretch of the pandemic is likely to hit in mid- to late January, just around the time Biden would take office.
Utah makes masks mandatory statewide, issues state of emergency
Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) declared a state of emergency and announced a statewide mask mandate on Sunday night, after months of resistance.
“Our hospitals are full,” Herbert said in a video message. “We cannot afford to debate this issue any longer.”
Utah’s rolling seven-day average for new daily coronavirus cases — generally considered a more accurate metric than single-day case counts — hit a new high for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday and grew by nearly 40 percent in the past week, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. The state also reported on Sunday that 437 patients were hospitalized with covid-19, a record.
In addition to requiring masks statewide, the new emergency order limits gatherings to members of the same household for the next two weeks. Schools, which were already subject to a mask mandate, must put extracurricular activities including sports practices on hold for the next two weeks.
Utah has been home to some of the country’s largest anti-mask rallies, and last month protesters demonstrated outside the home of state epidemiologist Angela Dunn after her address was shared online. Many of the state’s more populous counties already had mask mandates in effect.
In his Sunday video message, Herbert insisted that requiring masks would not harm the economy, and drew a comparison to traffic lights and seat belts. Though individual freedom is important, he said, “laws are in place to protect all of us.”
White House hit by fresh coronavirus outbreak
The White House has been hit with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, an administration official said Saturday, with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and five other Trump aides having received positive test results in the period around Election Day.
Meadows, who tested positive Wednesday, at first told others not to disclose his condition. But after his diagnosis became public late Friday, the official confirmed that a broader outbreak threatens to create a new crisis in the West Wing just as Meadows and other top aides are trying to help President Trump navigate a bitter loss at the polls to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, declined to name the affected aides or provide information about their conditions. In addition to the six White House staffers, a Trump campaign official said campaign adviser Nick Trainer also has tested positive.
New York’s block-by-block shutdowns are curbing the coronavirus. But residents aren’t pleased.
NEW YORK — New York officials have embraced a new strategy to quash coronavirus spikes — shutting down schools and businesses with almost surgical precision, using block-by-block infection data while also boosting testing and contact tracing in those communities.
The idea is to stamp out virus sparks quickly, before adjacent areas catch flame, while avoiding the devastation of citywide shutdowns.
The unique effort, supported by a massive state and city testing apparatus, has been largely successful so far, earning the admiration of epidemiologists. But neither state nor city officials are taking a victory lap as they watch cases surge to their highest levels in sister cities throughout the United States and Europe — and with painful memories of the spring outbreak when virus deaths exceeded 700 per day.
The policy has allowed the city to avoid returning to blanket closures, unlike the European cities that also suffered immensely in the pandemic’s first wave. France placed a 9 p.m. curfew in nine cities, including Paris. Italy tightened restrictions across its restaurants and bars.
Record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continues to sweep the nation
A record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continued across the United States on Sunday, and unsettled public health officials and politicians warned of a holiday season filled with increased hospitalizations and deaths.
A surge of cases revealed a snowball effect: It took only 10 days for the country to move from 9 million cases to what is expected to be its 10 millionth case Monday. By comparison, it took more than three months for the country to go from no cases to 1 million in late April.
Good news was hard to find. The country’s seven-day new case average was more than 100,000 for the first time. In five of the past seven days, more than 1,000 deaths were recorded.
On Sunday, more than 107,607 cases were reported.
More than half of states reported a new high for their seven-day average of cases, including Maryland, for the first time since early May.