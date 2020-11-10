Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Voices from the Pandemic: 'Election Day is over, and guess what?’
Tom Dean, a physician, on the dire situation in South Dakota
Election Day is over, and guess what? The virus is still here. It didn’t just go away like the president said. We’re not rounding any corners. Nobody I know in South Dakota stopped talking about it because the voting is done. How could we? It’s right in our faces. It’s spreading. It keeps getting worse.
Look, I’m as tired of hearing about covid as the president seems to be. I’m so sick of this virus, but what else should I be focused on, exactly? I’m one of three doctors in this county. We have to do a little bit of everything in a rural community, and this virus follows me wherever I go. We test people at our clinic, and probably about half are positive. We give them supplemental oxygen in our local hospital until they get critical, and then we have to transfer them to the ICU in Sioux Falls. I’m also a medical adviser for our nursing home, and it just had a big outbreak. Now they have eight or 10 empty beds.
Airlines are bringing back in-flight snacks and drinks. But should you eat on the plane?
In addition to halting most vacations in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has largely stripped away one of air travel’s few small pleasures: in-flight food and drink service.
Since March, most airlines, including Delta, United, American, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue, have vastly limited or wholly suspended flight attendant service of food and drinks to reduce cabin interactions that could spread the virus. Longer flights have more food options than short routes, and service typically depends on flight length.
But some airlines are beginning to bring back plane snacks and drinks as we knew them, allowing longer flights to offer free refreshments, for-purchase food and even alcoholic beverage service.
Iraq’s camp closures to leave 100,000 homeless amid coronavirus pandemic, aid group warns
Iraq’s decision to close a slew of displacement camps risks leaving more than 100,000 people homeless as winter approaches and the coronavirus pandemic gathers steam, an aid group warned Monday.
More than three years after the Islamic State lost control of its territory in Iraq, at least a million civilians are still displaced, with hundreds of thousands living in camps. Some do not have homes to return to, while others fear that perceived affiliation with the militant group will leave them vulnerable to abuse.
Iraq’s Displacement Ministry said in late October that it was moving ahead with closures as part of a program of “safe and voluntary return.” Aid groups and human rights researchers say that in practice, civilians are often ordered to leave their displacement camp on short notice and without clarity on whether it will be possible to return to the areas they came from.