Election Day is over, and guess what? The virus is still here. It didn’t just go away like the president said. We’re not rounding any corners. Nobody I know in South Dakota stopped talking about it because the voting is done. How could we? It’s right in our faces. It’s spreading. It keeps getting worse.

Look, I’m as tired of hearing about covid as the president seems to be. I’m so sick of this virus, but what else should I be focused on, exactly? I’m one of three doctors in this county. We have to do a little bit of everything in a rural community, and this virus follows me wherever I go. We test people at our clinic, and probably about half are positive. We give them supplemental oxygen in our local hospital until they get critical, and then we have to transfer them to the ICU in Sioux Falls. I’m also a medical adviser for our nursing home, and it just had a big outbreak. Now they have eight or 10 empty beds.