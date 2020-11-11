For the past month or so, the number of people dying each day of the coronavirus pandemic has been creeping higher. This isn’t surprising, given that the number of new coronavirus cases has also been surging. But despite rhetoric offered by President Trump about a plunge in the deadliness of the virus, the link between new cases, hospitalizations and deaths has been consistent for months.

On Tuesday, the country recorded more than 135,000 new infections, according to data compiled by The Washington Post, reaching a seven-day average of nearly 121,000 new cases. In other words, since Election Day, about 850,000 new coronavirus cases have been detected, or 1 in 390 Americans.