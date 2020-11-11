Stocks rose on Wednesday, building on the robust gains from earlier this week, as investors celebrated a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, even as the virus surges unchecked around the country and President Trump continues to refuse to accept the results of the election.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 42 points, or 0.15 percent, at the opening bell, stacking on top of Monday’s huge gains for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.65 percent, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq increased 177 points, or 1.5 percent.

Investors continue to send stocks skyward this week, expressing optimism for a range of sectors that have been beaten down since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. On Monday, markets cheered as a front-runner vaccine was shown to be more than 90 percent effective by an independent data-monitoring committee.

The data has yet to be peer reviewed, and the vaccine candidate has not yet been cleared by government officials. But investors signaled that the optimistic development would fuel an economic recovery.

Even as Wall Street builds on the positive momentum, health officials in the United States reported 135,428 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking the record for daily infections for the third time in the past week. The markets also appeared to look past Trump’s efforts to stymie President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House, as some Republican officials have expressed unwillingness to accept the election’s outcome.