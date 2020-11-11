Surge in cases prompts Sweden to implement new restrictions
Swedish authorities implemented new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday amid a spike in cases in the country, where officials had declined to impose strict lockdowns in the spring like had many of their European neighbors.
Throughout the pandemic, Swedish officials have largely backed the idea that people could be trusted to make the right choices to limit the spread of the virus. But concerns that too many people are failing to follow public-health guidelines have prompted the government to ban restaurants and bars from selling alcohol after 10 p.m., starting Nov. 20 and remaining in place through February.
“All the indicators point in the wrong direction,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters Wednesday. “The infection is spreading quickly and just in the last week the number of people with the coronavirus who are being treated in intensive care more than doubled.”
The new rules are mild compared with initiatives taken in other European countries experiencing high case numbers, several of which have opted to impose strict lockdowns in recent weeks.
But authorities in Stockholm also implemented new restrictions on nursing homes in the capital region Wednesday. Elder-care facilities suffered immensely during the first months of the outbreak, with nearly half of people who died of the virus by May identified as residents of assisted-living facilities.
There are currently confirmed infections at 48 out of 313 facilities in the Stockholm region, with more than 20 of those locations reporting cases in the past week, Reuters reported.
Moderna will soon assess effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine
The biotechnology company Moderna announced Wednesday afternoon that its coronavirus vaccine trial has reached a crucial threshold that will allow an independent committee to analyze whether it is effective.
The announcement came two days after Pfizer said that an early analysis of its ongoing trial showed its vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective at preventing people from developing covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Both vaccine candidates use a similar underlying technology, and in an interview Monday, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the positive trial results may bode well for Moderna, too.
The trials have moved forward faster than anticipated because of the surge of coronavirus cases in the cooler months. In the trials, half the participants — 30,000 people in the Moderna trial — receive two doses of a vaccine, and half receive placebo shots. Neither the participants nor the company knows which participants received which shot, but the trials are designed to allow an independent committee to look at the data early to see if there is a signal that people who received the vaccine are less likely to get sick.
Moderna’s trial planned a first look at the data at 53 cases, but as the virus has run rampant in the United States, there will likely be far more cases in the first data analysis, the company said in a statement.
Daily coronavirus infections surpass 3,000 in D.C. region, setting record for eighth day
Coronavirus infections across the greater Washington region surged past the 3,000 mark Wednesday for the first time, spreading with relative ease as caseloads set another record high.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases across Virginia, Maryland and D.C. stood Wednesday at 3,015, making it the eighth consecutive day with a record number of new cases. The continued surge comes as local leaders are reimposing restrictions and monitoring a leap in cases tied to a nationwide spike.
Oregon will distribute $600,000 in coronavirus relief funding to sex workers, report says
Oregon officials will make nearly $600,000 in federal funding available to local strippers and sex workers of color who have lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregonian reported.
The grant will provide up to $1,600 for rent, $500 for utilities and $150 for Internet services to 75 people. An additional 200 applicants will receive a mail-in coronavirus test and a test for sexually transmitted infections, as well as health products including face masks, hand sanitizer and pulse oximeters.
Haymarket Pole Collective, a Portland-based organization that advocates for Black and Indigenous adult-entertainment workers, will administer the grant to people who earn money “using their or other people’s sexuality to financially assist themselves,” Cat Hollis, Haymarket’s founder, told the Oregonian. She said Black, Indigenous and transgender applicants, as well as those who are homeless or live with minor dependents, will receive priority.
The relief funding is part of $45 million in health equity grants that Oregon officials plan to distribute to nonprofit organizations and tribal governments across the state to address the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on those tribal communities and communities of color.
Long Island country club loses liquor license after ‘superspreader’ wedding
A New York country club that hosted an October wedding in violation of pandemic restrictions and that health officials later determined seeded a coronavirus outbreak, has had its liquor license suspended, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced.
Of 113 guests who attended the wedding at North Fork Country Club on Long Island, at least 34 became infected by the virus. The “superspreader” event led to the quarantine of 159 people who were potentially exposed and the temporary closure of several schools.
The Oct. 17 event allegedly violated the 50-person limit on nonessential gatherings designed to curb the virus’s spread.
“As we have seen in weddings and similar events across the country during this pandemic, large gatherings can easily be super-spreader events, too often with dire consequences,” Cuomo said Monday in a statement. “Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible — not to mention illegal.”
The State Liquor Authority charged North Fork Country Club with failing to comply with the governor’s executive orders on pandemic restrictions and suspended the venue’s ability to serve alcohol while “the disciplinary violations are dealt with,” the governor’s statement said. The club can defend itself against the charges in an expedited administrative law hearing.
North Fork did not respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday afternoon, the venue’s Instagram and Facebook accounts did not display any content except for an error message saying posts have likely been removed.
Cases, hospitalizations continue to surge across Europe
Coronavirus cases continue to soar across much of Europe as several countries struggle to contain surges in hospitalizations and deaths, with some numbers reaching levels not seen since the pandemic peaked there in the spring.
Health care systems in some places face overwhelmed intensive care units, increasing concerns about how to handle a potential rise in infections as winter sets in and more people gather inside. France and Italy have reported record daily case numbers in recent days, with France inching toward record hospitalizations. On Tuesday and Wednesday, though, cases in France dropped dramatically.
France is among several countries, including Germany and England, that have recently implemented new lockdown measures. French bars and restaurants were ordered to close late last month, and residents are allowed to leave their homes only for essential services, although schools have remained open. Spain implemented a nationwide curfew last month.
Belgium, which entered a partial lockdown amid an enormous surge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, is seeing numbers begin to fall. About 7,000 people were being treated for the virus in Belgian hospitals on Monday, down by about 500 from the previous week, the Associated Press reported. New cases have also dropped significantly, though the country is now only testing symptomatic people. Ireland has also recently seen a dramatic reduction in transmission.
On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed creating a “European Health Union” intended to improve coordination among governments in handling major public health crises, including testing. The suggestion would not take effect unless approved by member nations and the European Parliament.
As states implement new restrictions, some local officials vow not to enforce them
While several governors respond to dangerous surges of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations with new restrictions, some local officials are promising to render those rules toothless.
The Republican mayor of Naperville, Ill., Steve Chirico, told ABC 7 that he plans to ignore Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that no more than six people can dine outdoors at a restaurant together. Local contact tracing data does not show restaurants are a major source of transmission, Chirico said.
“We’re not going to force restaurants out of business because this is what they think might be the source,” he told the TV station. “It’s not my intention to start arresting our business owners.”
Elsewhere in Illinois, East Peoria Mayor John Kahl expressed opposition earlier this month to Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining. In a Facebook post, Kahl wrote that he would not enforce the rule and would instead “continue to support the rights of all members of the business community to remain open.”
Illinois set a record for infections Wednesday with 12,657 cases and has reported more than 10,000 cases for six straight days. Its 5,042 current coronavirus-related hospitalizations are the most since April 29, and the daily death toll of 152 is the highest since May 27.
In Utah, Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter told the Salt Lake Tribune that it’s “their choice” if store owners and citizens want to obey Republican Gov. Gary R. Herbert’s new statewide mask mandate and other rules.
And in California, Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler said county officials “are not enforcing any of the governor’s mandates. Pure and simple.”
“Do what you need to do to stay in business,” Uhler said to CBS Sacramento. “Run your businesses. If your customers want to come in, accommodate them.”
Man arriving from U.S. marks first case confirmed on Pacific island of Vanuatu
For nearly a year, as many other parts of the world grappled with massive coronavirus outbreaks, the Pacific island of Vanuatu managed to avoid recording any infections.
That changed this week when a 23-year-old Vanuatuan man who recently arrived on the island from the United States tested positive for the virus.
The man arrived Nov. 4 and tested positive on his fifth day in quarantine, the Associated Press reported. Although he was reportedly asymptomatic on his journey, officials said people who may have come into contact with him during his travels will be notified.
Vanuatu, home to about 300,000 people, is one of the few places in the world to have avoided a coronavirus outbreak. Several other islands have, however, taken advantage of their geographic isolation to help keep the number of infections low, including New Zealand and parts of the Atlantic provinces of Canada.
Pfizer CEO sold $5.6 million in stock the day of breakthrough vaccine news
The chief executive of Pfizer made $5.6 million after cashing out a significant portion of his own stock holdings in the company on the same day the pharmaceutical giant unveiled promising results for its coronavirus vaccine.
CEO Albert Bourla’s transaction was planned ahead of time as part of a financial schedule that allows executives to periodically sell shares of their company. On Monday, Bourla sold 132,508 shares of Pfizer at a price of $41.94, which adds up to just under $5.6 million, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Pfizer shares spiked at the opening bell Monday, nearly matching its highest price for the year. Bourla’s stock sale was set in August and triggered after shares hit a predetermined price, the filings show. Bourla still owns more than 80,000 Pfizer shares.
On Monday, Pfizer and the German biotechnology firm BioNTech announced that their experimental vaccine was more than 90 percent effective at protecting people, compared with a placebo, according to an interim analysis by an independent data-monitoring committee.
While the data is not yet peer-reviewed, and the vaccine still requires government approval, the development was broadly celebrated by government officials and health experts and fueled a massive rally on Wall Street, with momentum building in markets Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration will review the data before health-care providers can begin to distribute the vaccine, which is delivered through two shots three weeks apart. If the vaccine candidate is found to be safe and effective, the first doses of it might be available next month.
Pfizer and BioNTech plan to produce 50 million doses by the end of December, enough vaccine shots for 25 million people. They aim to deliver 1.3 billion doses next year.
Fauci says working with Trump was ‘very stressful’
As the Trump presidency nears an end, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert acknowledged Wednesday that working with this administration has been “very stressful.”
“When you have public figures like [former chief strategist Stephen K.] Bannon calling for your beheading, that’s really kind of unusual,” Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Australian television program “The 7.30 Report.”
Bannon suggested on his podcast last week that the heads of Fauci and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray should be put on pikes, prompting Twitter to permanently ban his account after he posted the clip.
“That’s not the kind of thing you think about when you’re going through medical school to become a physician,” Fauci told the interviewer.
As the coronavirus ravaged the country in the spring, Fauci’s blunt remarks about masks, experimental treatments and the pandemic’s severity at times drew ire from Trump and some of his closest advisers. The White House eventually sidelined Fauci, keeping him out of the Oval Office for long stretches of time and limiting his direct contact with the president.
Fauci said in the interview that he has gotten through the challenges by focusing “like a laser beam” on his goal as a scientist, which he said is to help develop vaccines. The next challenges, he said, are developing therapeutics and public health measures “to be listened to by the American public.”
“If you focus on that and don’t get distracted by all the other noise, then it’s not as bad as you might think it is,” he said.
Bolsonaro says Brazilians must not be ‘sissies’ about coronavirus, as ‘all of us are going to die one day’
Brazil should stop being “a country of sissies,” President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday as the country’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 162,000 — the second highest in the world, behind only the United States.
“All of us are going to die one day,” the far-right leader told reporters at a news conference, Reuters reported. “Everyone is going to die. There is no point in escaping from that, in escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies.”
Bolsonaro used the Portuguese word “maricas,” an offensive slang term for gay people.
She fell into QAnon and went viral for destroying a Target mask display. Now she’s rebuilding her life.
The night before she almost ruined her life, Melissa Rein Lively couldn’t sleep. She had gotten into a fight with her husband, Jared, and though they had never spent more than a few nights apart during their 9½-year marriage, they both needed space. So here she was, alone in a hotel room on the night before July 4, her favorite holiday. She felt trapped.
Lively went to Target the next morning to buy a bottle of Fiji water, as if everything were normal. It wasn’t. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based PR professional, a self-described “type A” personality, had spent the pandemic barely eating, barely sleeping, barely socializing with friends. Instead, “I was all consumed with doom-scrolling on the Internet. I was living in these conspiracy theories. All of this fear porn that I was consuming online was just feeding my depression and anxiety.” She had found comfort in QAnon, a loose collection of conspiracy theories that touch on everything from politics to covid-19.
En route to grab the water, she noticed a display of masks, the ones to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “The culmination of everything I had experienced, like all that energy, just zeroed in on the masks. And I just snapped,” she said.
Sioux Falls mayor votes down mask mandate as South Dakota’s covid-19 numbers rise
By 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the city council in Sioux Falls, S.D., had heard from more than a dozen residents passionately arguing over a mask mandate in the largest city of a state where novel coronavirus infections have been rising at a devastating rate.
As the eight commissioners cast their votes, though, it ended in a deadlock. That left the city’s Republican mayor, who had previously told people to “wear a dang mask,” to break the tie. But he voted against it.
“I believe the small uptick we’ll see in compliance is not worth the community division that this will create,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told the audience.
Stocks rise, building on vaccine optimism
Stocks rose on Wednesday, building on the robust gains from earlier this week, as investors celebrated a breakthrough in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, even as the virus surges unchecked around the country and President Trump continues to refuse to accept the results of the election.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 42 points, or 0.15 percent, at the opening bell, stacking on top of Monday’s huge gains for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.65 percent, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq increased 177 points, or 1.5 percent.
Investors continue to send stocks skyward this week, expressing optimism for a range of sectors that have been beaten down since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. On Monday, markets cheered as a front-runner vaccine was shown to be more than 90 percent effective by an independent data-monitoring committee.
The data has yet to be peer reviewed, and the vaccine candidate has not yet been cleared by government officials. But investors signaled that the optimistic development would fuel an economic recovery.
Even as Wall Street builds on the positive momentum, health officials in the United States reported 135,428 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, breaking the record for daily infections for the third time in the past week. The markets also appeared to look past Trump’s efforts to stymie President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House, as some Republican officials have expressed unwillingness to accept the election’s outcome.
Even big-name technology stocks and “stay-at-home” winners rose on Wednesday morning. Analysts say that investors have stepped back from those companies as the prospect of a viable vaccine — and ultimately, a return to some measure of normalcy — has diminished their ability to post the same massive gains they enjoyed throughout the pandemic. But optimism on Wednesday extended throughout the market.