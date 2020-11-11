The case sparked protests in Indianapolis weeks before national demonstrations against police violence broke out this summer.

On Tuesday, though, a grand jury ruled that the Indianapolis police officer who killed Reed will not face criminal charges.

Fighting through tears, special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury said in a news conference that the case was “a very heavy burden,” but that there was “insufficient evidence to indict or accuse” officer Dejoure Mercer. Both Mercer and Reed are Black.

“I have to believe that justice was done because I trust our system,” said Khoury, who is also Black. “I trust our judicial system.”

The decision capped months of unrest in the city stemming from the fallout of the live-streamed police shooting.

On May 6, Indianapolis police said the department’s chief and deputy chief pursued Reed for driving recklessly at up to 90 mph and nearly hitting other cars while exiting the highway.

Behind the wheel of the gray Toyota Corolla, a shirtless Reed was live-streaming a video titled, “High speed chase lol.” But nearly 15 minutes into the chase, Reed grew worried about what might happen. As he pulled the vehicle behind a locksmith store, he explained where he was and pleaded for anyone of the 4,000 people on Facebook Live to come get him. Although police had called off the chase, Mercer was nearby and pursued the suspect.

“Somebody come get my stupid ass,” Reed said. “Please come get me! Please come get me! Please come get me!”

The shaky video went dark as Reed, who lodged the phone in the waistband of his pants, sprinted and panted in a 30-second chase by foot. Pursing him was Mercer, who could be heard yelling at Reed to stop.

“F--- you,” Reed replied.

Evidence indicated that Mercer confronted Reed and deployed his Taser, according to an incident report obtained by The Washington Post. In the video, Reed could be heard shrieking in pain and appeared to collapse to the ground. But the video didn’t show the rest of the confrontation.

Police said that both Mercer and Reed then fired guns. Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor later told reporters that a gun had been found by Reed and it had been shot twice, but that it was unclear when it was fired. In a separate news conference Tuesday, the Indiana State Police said that its investigation concluded that Reed was armed and had fired his gun twice, and the firearm was believed to have been used in two noninjury drive-by shootings in Indianapolis before May 6.

There was no police body-cam or dashboard footage of Reed’s death.

In the seconds that followed, roughly 15 gunshots could be heard. The phone continued to live-stream, facing the blue sky as the opening lyrics of rapper Young Dolph’s “16 Zips” played.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Mercer was uninjured. Off camera, a man later identified as officer Steven Scott could be heard saying to Reed, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homey.”

The incident was one of three fatal police-related shootings in Indianapolis in an eight-hour stretch, and set off a series of protests calling for Mercer, who was placed on administrative leave, to be fired. Demonstrations over Reed’s death in Indianapolis came weeks before George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis set off nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality that continue today.

Reed’s family filed a federal lawsuit in June against the city of Indianapolis and the police department for their role in the 21-year-old’s death, the Indianapolis Star reported. (Police have since been removed from the lawsuit after a court ruling.) The family claims in the lawsuit that the police department failed in training, supervising and disciplining Mercer and his colleagues for the events that resulted in Reed’s death.

It’s unclear whether the evidence presented to the grand jury will ever be made public. Khoury declined to answer questions related to evidence, but said that the grand jury was the “best and final indicator” of the investigation. The special prosecutor was emotional throughout the news conference, offering support to Reed’s family for their loss.

“I don’t know how Mr. Reed’s mother feels, but I’m a mother of two Black boys,” Khoury said, adding that she was also empathetic toward Mercer. “No one wins.”

John F. Kautzman, Mercer’s attorney, applauded the grand jury, saying in a statement to WRTV that his client was “justified in defending himself on the date in question and did not engage in any improper conduct related to this encounter.”

“The evidence showed that he took actions consistent with his training — and more importantly — consistent with the law,” Kautzman said.

The grand jury’s decision not to bring charges against the officer was met with mixed reactions. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) said in a statement Tuesday that while the criminal review had concluded without charges, “it doesn’t heal the divides in our community caused by a heartbreaking incident such as this.” Although the police department praised the decision, they acknowledged in a statement that “this result may be frustrating for some of our residents.”

Shortly after the grand jury’s decision, dozens of peaceful protesters gathered downtown on Tuesday night, marching through city intersections and chanting, “Defund the police!”

Jazmine Reed, the victim’s sister, decried the verdict. She had scrambled to the scene in May after her family had watched the pursuit in real time on Facebook and heard the shooting off-camera. Now, with the grand jury not bringing charges, she said the family is still searching for justice.