“The Turner Diaries must come to life,” he allegedly wrote, referencing an extremist right-wing text that influenced the Oklahoma City bombers. “We blow up the FBI building for real.”

On Tuesday, federal agents arrested Maiorana at his home in Staten Island on charges of making threatening interstate communications. Although he’s a convicted sex offender and is banned from owning guns, federal agents say they found evidence that Maiorana had bought gun parts and a crossbow.

“The Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election,” Seth D. DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Maiorana’s arrest comes amid an upswing in violent rhetoric on the right as Trump contests the election results and makes unfounded claims of fraud. Over the weekend, a police chief in Arkansas resigned after social media posts in his name called for Democrats to be killed, and last week, Trump’s former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon was banned from Twitter for calling for violence against federal officials.

Prosecutors don’t specify what platform Maiorana allegedly used to make his threats, but federal officials said in a complaint that he had been posting violent messages there since September. Many of the posts suggested violent attacks on liberal protesters.

“Its come to the point where pipe bombs need to be thrown into these mobs of ... protesters,” he wrote on Oct. 19, according to a criminal complaint.

On Sunday, after Biden secured a win in Pennsylvania and thus the electoral college, prosecutors say Maiorana threatened the Biden supporters partying in the streets.

“All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away,” he allegedly wrote.

The post referencing “The Turner Diaries” also included a reference to “The Jew Senator from New York,” an anti-Semitic mention that appeared to target Schumer.

Later, echoing Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud, he allegedly wrote, “Soap Box, Ballot Box … that was fraudulently stolen from us, Now Cartridge Box,” a reference to boxes of ammunition.

The same day, prosecutors say, he also penned a call to action. “The time has now past for patriots to stop being on the defensive … defensive action is a position of weakness,” he allegedly wrote. “We must take offensive action starting now. All of you know what that is.”

Maiorana is a registered sex offender in New York, prosecutors said, thanks to a 2007 felony conviction for sexual assault in Pennsylvania — a crime that means he can’t legally own guns or ammunition.

But prosecutors say that Maiorana had posted on a militia message board under the name “Proud Patriot Sailor” that he had purchased gun parts and other equipment “to start manufacturing implements of war.” His bank records showed that he had bought semiautomatic handgun parts as recently as July, according to court documents.

When agents arrested him in Staten Island, they found a pistol, a Taser and a crossbow, the New York Times reported.