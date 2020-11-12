Nearly 10.4 million coronavirus cases and over 241,000 fatalities have been reported since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
Mounting commercial real estate losses threaten banks, recovery
Buried in the fine print of Signature Bank’s third-quarter earnings was a hint of the financial storm that could be about to break over the U.S. economy. The Manhattan bank last month set aside nearly $53 million to cover potential loan losses largely due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the U.S. economy.
Lending money to shopkeepers, landlords and hoteliers in places such as Times Square or SoHo used to be considered almost a sure thing. But that was before the contagion emptied New York City’s skyscrapers, hotels, apartment buildings and stores, leading the president of the United States to call it “a ghost town” and forcing some borrowers to stop making loan payments.
If U.S. banks absorb big losses on their $2 trillion in commercial real estate loans, the entire economy will suffer. Just the fear of looming bankruptcies and defaults has prompted banks in recent months to restrict new lending, at a time when the virus-ravaged economy needs all the help it can get.
A teen with autism lost motivation for his walks to the post office. So strangers are sending cards to his P.O. Box.
Carson Swazey does not read, write or speak, but he just sparked a spontaneous letter-writing campaign that’s all about joy and giving — and it’s gone international.
The 19-year-old Canadian, who has autism, will soon be the recipient of a torrent of personalized cards, mailed to him from strangers around the world.
Carson received widespread attention after his mother, Amanda Kinney, 46, posted on Facebook last week.
She shared that he recently lost more than 75 pounds, in part by taking a daily walk to the local post office, which is 15 minutes away, with support staffers. Once there, he opens his personal mailbox, hoping to find letters. But recently the box has been empty.
“He received some cards in June for his grad and in July for his birthday,” she wrote on Nov. 5. “He enjoys opening the box and looking for mail and carrying it home to open. Lately there hasn’t been any mail for him.”
As coronavirus soars, hospitals hope to avoid an agonizing choice: Who gets care and who goes home
The coronavirus pandemic is rolling across America like a great crimson wave.
In Illinois, the rate of new infections is so high that a group of doctors sent an urgent letter to the governor. “We’re having to almost decide who gets treatment and who doesn’t,” said one of its leaders.
In Ohio, the rapid spread of the virus has pushed the state health-care system to the brink. Expressing deep concern, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vowed to enforce his statewide mask mandate and issued new restrictions on social gatherings. “We can’t surrender to this virus. We can’t let it run wild,” he said.
And in Iowa, where a record number of new infections in a day coincided with a record number of deaths, the White House coronavirus task force issued a dire warning about “the unyielding covid spread” throughout the state.
The number of new daily coronavirus cases in the United States jumped from 104,000 a week earlier to more than 145,000 on Wednesday, an all-time high. Nearly every metric is trending in the wrong direction, prompting states to add new restrictions and hospitals to prepare for a potentially dark future.