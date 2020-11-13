The revelations on Tuesday add to allegations that the McMichaels’ racism contributed to the fatal shooting Arbery. A third defendant in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 51, who filmed the shooting on his phone, also told investigators that Travis used the n-word after shooting Arbery three times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Arbery’s death helped fuel racial justice protests in Georgia and nationally, fueled by news that prosecutors failed to charge the McMichaels for months after the father, a former police officer, and son claimed they thought the Black man was a suspect in recent burglaries.

On Thursday, prosecutor Jesse Evans argued that the defendants’ racist beliefs should prevent them from leaving jail as they await trial.

Evans read a comment Travis left on a Facebook post of a friend, Zachary Langford, in October 2019, in which he wrote “sayonara” followed by derogatory descriptors of Asians and an expletive, according to a recording of the hearing published by WXIA. The prosecutor also read a text message Travis sent to Langford the following month where he used a racist slur regarding a “crackhead” with “gold teeth and a Hi-Point 45,” a type of pistol.

Langford, who was a witness on Thursday, said he didn’t recognize either message, though after reviewing the transcripts he said the text was referring to a raccoon and was “being facetious.”

In an exchange with defense attorney Robert Rubin, Langford said that Travis had at least one Black friend and that he worked with Black people at his job at a drilling company.

Rubin and Evans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bryan, George and Travis McMichael spotted Arbery jogging in Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23. A video shot by Bryan shows Arbery running by the McMichaels’ truck and then a struggle. Finally, the video shows Travis shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun. The men told police that Travis shot Arbery when he tried to take his gun.

The case stalled when a first district attorney recommended that police not charge the McMichaels.

But the incident made national headlines after the video of the altercation went viral in early May. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation eventually took over the case, and arrested and charged the father and son on May 7. Bryan was charged later that month with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The McMichaels’ defense attorneys on Thursday claimed that the incident was not a hate crime and used a letter from Curt Hall, one of Travis’s roommates in the U.S. Coast Guard who described himself as “multiracial,” as proof that he is not racist.

“In no way, shape or form is Travis hateful towards any group of people, nor does he look down on anyone based on race, religion or beliefs,” Hall wrote. Ashley Langford, the wife of Travis’s best friend, also testified on Thursday that Travis told her he “wished it never happened like that."

But Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, argued to the judge that Travis and Gregory McMichael were proud of what they did, the Associated Press reported.

“I don’t think he was remorseful, not at all,” Cooper-Jones said, referring to Travis, at a news conference outside the courthouse on Thursday.

“Ahmaud wasn’t allowed to go home,” she added, “so them going home would be totally unfair.”