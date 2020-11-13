Every American wishes the coronavirus that emerged last year would simply go away, but no one wishes that more fervently and futilely than President Trump.

The last year of his term in office has been defined by the spread of the virus and the 240,000 deaths (to date) that have resulted. He saw and framed the virus’s arrival as an exogenous force that derailed his bid for reelection — a bid that was imperiled even before the virus arrived in the United States. His assertions that the virus would fade or vanish began early in the year and continued through Election Day.