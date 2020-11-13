“We’ve all gotten used to our bubbles, but I don’t think we’ve really asked whether someone who’s in our bubble is also in another person’s bubble,” Nirav Shah, the director for Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Washington Post. “People’s bubbles are getting big enough to burst.”
‘Catastrophic’ lack of hospital beds in upper Midwest as coronavirus cases surge
Covid’s long, dark winter has already arrived in the upper Midwest, as cases and deaths surge, snatching lives, overwhelming hospitals, exhausting health-care providers and raising fears that the region’s medical system will be completely overwhelmed in the coming days.
As coronavirus cases grow exponentially across the United States — up 70 percent on average in the past two weeks, with an average of 130,000 cases per day nationally — the situation is particularly acute now in the upper Midwest and Plains states, with North and South Dakota leading the nation in new cases and deaths per capita over the past week, according to Washington Post data.
Experts say that cases are surging in the region as the weather has turned colder and more people are forced inside — into poorer-ventilated indoor spaces where transmission thrives — with the virus arriving even in remote areas in largely conservative states where Republican leaders have resisted mask mandates or business closures, asking their residents to rely instead on personal responsibility.
Analysis: Turns out that media coverage of the virus wasn’t just a ploy to hurt Trump
Every American wishes the coronavirus that emerged last year would simply go away, but no one wishes that more fervently and futilely than President Trump.
The last year of his term in office has been defined by the spread of the virus and the 240,000 deaths (to date) that have resulted. He saw and framed the virus’s arrival as an exogenous force that derailed his bid for reelection — a bid that was imperiled even before the virus arrived in the United States. His assertions that the virus would fade or vanish began early in the year and continued through Election Day.
His efforts to downplay it as something between innocuous and unimportant were apparently sincere, but they also allowed him to frame the pandemic as another way in which the media and Democrats were out to get him.
Justice Alito says pandemic has resulted in ‘unimaginable’ restrictions on individual liberty
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. told the Federalist Society on Thursday night that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in previously “unimaginable” restrictions on individual liberty.
“We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020,” Alito said in a speech webcast to the legal society’s national lawyers convention, which was virtual this year because of the pandemic.
Alito said it would be hard to imagine before the pandemic that speeches and concerts would be off-limits and that churches would be empty on Easter and synagogues vacant on sacred holidays. The Supreme Court itself has been closed to the public since March, and the justices hold their meetings and hear oral arguments via teleconference.