Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced a two-week statewide “freeze” Friday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, with plans to shutter some businesses and place new restrictions on others while also urging remote work and sharply curbing social gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving.

The state just reported record hospitalizations and more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time, though its per capita infections in recent weeks are among the lowest in the country.

Brown said the state had “seen an alarming spike in both cases and covid-19 hospitalizations” since just a week ago, when she called for a “pause” on social activities. The virus “is out here lurking amongst us, both visible and not,” she said at a news conference. “Every day it’s infecting more and more Oregonians who think they are safely seeing their friends and family members.”

“Whether we like it nor not, we are about to face what might be the roughest days of the pandemic,” she warned. Experts have long warned of a viral surge heading into winter.

Starting Nov. 18, Brown said, restaurants will be limited to takeout only, while retail, grocery stores and more must operate at reduced capacity. Places of worship are limited to 25 people indoors. Gyms and venues that host events — indoors or outdoors — must close. And remote work is required “if at all possible for all businesses across the entire state,” the governor said.

Social gatherings should be kept to two households or a maximum of six people, Brown said, meaning that anyone who lives alone should “choose up to five people total to socialize with for the next week, and that’s it.”

The freeze will cover Thanksgiving, when health experts fear that Americans’ travel will supercharge the virus’s spread.

Brown said the new measures were necessary to prevent health systems from being overburdened. She noted that other states are facing similar onslaughts and will not be in a position to share resources.