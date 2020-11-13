Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | How Trump’s failure on coronavirus doomed his reelection | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story.
With more than 177,000 new daily cases, U.S. notches third straight day of record high infections
The United States recorded more than 177,000 new coronavirus patients on Friday, a record high for the third straight day as the number of confirmed cases continues a steady climb.
At least 25 states and D.C. on Friday reported that their seven-day average of new cases was up 30 percent from the previous day.
Every state reported an increase in new cases, with at least 10 states tallying all-time highs, including Midwestern states like Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio, where the surging numbers have pushed hospital capacity to dangerous levels.
The climbing infection rate in the United States has triggered a new round of restrictions, including West Virginia for the first time implementing a statewide mask mandate, New York City warning of school closures to in-person learning and widespread limits on indoor gatherings and operation hours for bars and restaurants.
With a potential vaccine months away from widespread distribution, health experts are warning of a grim early December, sandwiched between two of the most historically busy travel times in the United States, starting with the Thanksgiving holiday in two weeks.
Analysis: Trump also refuses to admit he lost the fight against the coronavirus
For a split second in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon, it appeared that President Trump was ready to admit defeat.
“Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown,” he said, referring to more severe efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus by limiting person-to-person interactions.
“I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he continued. “Hopefully the-” he caught himself. “Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell.”
The next administration will be that of President-elect Joe Biden, as Trump and everyone else residing in the realm of reality understands. All week, Trump’s been energizing his base and soliciting contributions by pretending the question isn’t settled. It is.
But this wasn’t the most significant effort to deny the reality of a significant loss which Trump undertook during the event. Instead, he continued to try to assure the public that all was well with the fight against the coronavirus itself, rejecting the idea that the country faced any sort of significant problem at the moment, which it very much does.
Trump says general population could have vaccine as early as April
A coronavirus vaccine could be available to the general population as early as April, President Trump said Friday, as officials with the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine effort said they expect to see millions of people immunized by the end of the year.
The optimism after a scientific breakthrough — a vaccine developed by the drug giant Pfizer and a German biotechnology company that is said to be more than 90 percent effective — came as the United States battles soaring infections and hospitalizations. Trump acknowledged Friday in a news conference that “case levels are high” but continued to insist that the United States’ numbers stem from high levels of testing — something that cannot account for the viral surge sweeping the country.
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — who has called the results of the Pfizer vaccine tests “extraordinary” — has said that everyone in the United States could have access to a coronavirus vaccine by the spring.
The Pfizer data was self-reported and is not yet peer-reviewed.
Moncef Slaoui, the scientific lead for Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative to provide upfront funding to companies and help coordinate the trials, said Friday that he hopes there will be enough vaccine doses to immunize roughly 20 million people in December and 25 million to 30 million per month after that. Monthly immunizations may grow early next year if more vaccines are approved, he said.
Officials were optimistic Friday about other vaccine candidates as well. Slaoui said he expects to potentially hear “more good information” soon on a candidate from Moderna that uses technology similar to Pfizer’s.
During the news conference, Trump, who did not take questions, attempted to take credit for the development of the vaccine, saying, “Pfizer said it wasn’t part of Warp Speed, but that turned out to be an unfortunate misrepresentation.” Unlike its competitors, Pfizer did not join the initiative, instead spending $2 billion of its own money on the project then signing a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses.
Carolyn Y. Johnson contributed to this report.
Death row inmate’s lawyers suffering from coronavirus, seek delay in execution
Two lawyers defending the only woman to face execution by the U.S. government in decades became infected with the coronavirus after traveling to meet with their client to try to stop her execution next month.
A lawsuit filed against the U.S. government asks a federal judge to intervene and give the woman’s legal team — now bedridden with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus — more time to prepare a clemency request while the attorneys recover.
Lisa Montgomery is the only woman on federal death row and is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in Indiana on Dec. 8. She was convicted in 2007 of strangling a pregnant woman and kidnapping her unborn child. Montgomery’s legal team blames Attorney General William P. Barr for scheduling the execution in the middle of a pandemic.
Oregon to enter two-week ‘freeze’ to combat virus
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced a two-week statewide “freeze” Friday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, with plans to shutter some businesses and place new restrictions on others while also urging remote work and sharply curbing social gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving.
The state just reported record hospitalizations and more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time, though its per capita infections in recent weeks are among the lowest in the country.
Brown said the state had “seen an alarming spike in both cases and covid-19 hospitalizations” since just a week ago, when she called for a “pause” on social activities. The virus “is out here lurking amongst us, both visible and not,” she said at a news conference. “Every day it’s infecting more and more Oregonians who think they are safely seeing their friends and family members.”
“Whether we like it nor not, we are about to face what might be the roughest days of the pandemic,” she warned. Experts have long warned of a viral surge heading into winter.
Starting Nov. 18, Brown said, restaurants will be limited to takeout only, while retail, grocery stores and more must operate at reduced capacity. Places of worship are limited to 25 people indoors. Gyms and venues that host events — indoors or outdoors — must close. And remote work is required “if at all possible for all businesses across the entire state,” the governor said.
Social gatherings should be kept to two households or a maximum of six people, Brown said, meaning that anyone who lives alone should “choose up to five people total to socialize with for the next week, and that’s it.”
The freeze will cover Thanksgiving, when health experts fear that Americans’ travel will supercharge the virus’s spread.
Brown said the new measures were necessary to prevent health systems from being overburdened. She noted that other states are facing similar onslaughts and will not be in a position to share resources.
“The next time you need medical care, the last thing you want to hear is that the ambulance has no place to go,” she said.
Dow rises 400 points to end volatile week of vaccine optimism
Stocks rose Friday, notching a positive week, with the S&P 500 setting an all-time high, and the final calls of the presidential race giving President-elect Joe Biden a victory in the electoral college of a projected 306 votes to President Trump’s 232.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 400 points, or 1.37 percent, at the closing bell, flirting with its record highest level of 29,661, set in February. The S&P 500 rose by 48 points, or 1.4 percent, setting a new high of 3,585, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq increased 120 points or 1 percent.
Investors this week cheered on promising data from Pfizer, which showed progress in the development of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. But the optimism was also scaled back by rising infections across the country. On Thursday, the United States reported a record-breaking 153,280 new daily cases. Hospitalizations have increased almost 25 percent over the past week.
The positive week began with massive gains. Many of the stocks that had been beaten down since the pandemic took hold, such as airlines and hotel chains, surged with double digit percentage gains. Meanwhile, stocks whose fortunes were lifted by the stay-at-home environment have been in retreat, signaling that investors are looking for profits elsewhere.
Jerome H. Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said during a virtual discussion Thursday that it’s still too early to know how progress on a vaccine will affect the nation’s economy, especially in the near term. Adding to the uncertainty, negotiations between the White House and Congress on a coronavirus aid package have failed to advance. But investors received additional certainty on the results of the presidential election with the final two states called. Trump is projected to win North Carolina, while Biden is projected to win Georgia.
New York state court system puts trials on hold again because of rising coronavirus cases
NEW YORK — The New York state court system is putting trials on hold again because of a rising number of coronavirus cases, a move that came as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) hinted that additional restrictions could be coming.
A statewide memo was issued Friday by court administrators announcing that new criminal and civil trials would not start, beginning next week. Jury trials that are already underway will conclude, while bench trials will proceed virtually for the foreseeable future. Fewer than a dozen are underway in New York City.
The restrictions eliminate the need for jurors and grand jurors to convene at courthouses. Seated grand juries will finish their terms, but no new grand jurors will be seated, according to the memo.
“These practices may be further amended as the public health situation evolves,” wrote Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks.
While social distancing and other protective measures are in place, the state’s positive test rate neared 3 percent this week. On Thursday, two dozen New Yorkers died and 1,700 were hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses.
At a news briefing Friday afternoon, Cuomo said he would be meeting with other state leaders in the region over the weekend. The group is expected to discuss possible additional measures to help curb the spread of the virus. Earlier in the week, Cuomo limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also suggested Friday that suspension of in-person learning for the city’s massive public school system was probably imminent.
The U.S. is trying to get through a coronavirus Thanksgiving. Europe is already worried about Christmas.
Thanksgiving now looms less than two weeks away — and many Americans who plan to gather with family and friends will spend the days leading up to festivities fretting, isolating, testing and rethinking whether they should get together at all.
Coronavirus cases are surging across the nation and public health officials have warned, time and again, that mingling members of different households for a holiday — centered around indoor dinner table gatherings — could have disastrous consequences for infection control, especially with hospitals in some states already overwhelmed with covid-19 patients.
Across much of Europe, where cases are also rising at an alarming rate, the conversation is focused on plans six weeks away.
Health officials in several countries are warning that residents should not bank on any sense of normalcy at Christmas, which often brings together far-flung relatives and, in cold-weather climates, is the quintessential time for cozy camaraderie under one roof.
West Virginia governor tightens mask mandate
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced Friday that he will impose a mask mandate in all public places to stop the spread of the coronavirus, starting at midnight.
The governor, fresh off his reelection last week, faces an escalating public health crisis in the state. Coronavirus infections in West Virginia have risen 47 percent over the past seven days. Covid-19 fatalities are sharply rising, too. The number of people who have died of the virus has more than doubled in the past week. No other state has suffered a worse percentage gain in new daily deaths.
In a news briefing Friday, Justice urged businesses to enforce the mandate, warning that a complete lockdown could follow.
“If you don’t step up, business owners, and make it mandatory when people are entering our businesses,” he said, “we are going to end up, as sure as I know my name, having to take further steps, because we will not be able to slow this thing down and stop it.”
Justice said that if business patrons refuse to wear a mask, workers should call police. He added that defiant customers would be “obstructing justice” and that they “absolutely would then suffer the consequences of that.” Justice warned that if businesses refuse to comply with the mask mandate, “then you’re in the same situation as far as obstruction.”
“We have got to stop this,” he said.
The state mandate tightens an existing order imposed in July. Previously, West Virginians were required to wear masks in all indoor public places where social distancing could not be maintained. The new order, however, requires masks in public indoor spaces at all times, except when people are actively eating and drinking.
West Virginia’s mask requirement follows that of Utah, where Republican Gov. Gary R. Herbert on Sunday declared a two-week state of emergency and announced a host of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including a mandate on face coverings.
New York City schools could close as early as Monday as covid-19 cases rise
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that parents should “get ready” for schools — which have been operating for weeks on a hybrid system — to close as early as Monday and revert to all-remote learning because of rising covid-19 cases in the city.
The mayor, appearing on WNYC radio’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” has warned for months that schools in the country’s largest school district would close if the city’s coronavirus infection rates rose above 3 percent on a seven-day rolling average.
The latest data from New York shows that the rate of positive coronavirus tests is not quite there but rising. On Thursday, he tweeted that the rate was 2.6 percent, and said: “We still have a chance to turn this around. Each and every one of us has a role to play. Let’s get it done.” But by Friday, he said the rate for the city had risen to 2.83 percent and he issued the warning about schools closing as early as Monday.
Elon Musk’s positive and negative covid tests create a quandary for SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — One day before his space company is scheduled to launch a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday that he had two positive tests for coronavirus and two that were negative.
He said he was suffering “symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.” And added that he was getting a more reliable PCR test and that the results of that should be ready in about 24 hours.
Speaking at a news conference here, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday morning that it was NASA policy that anyone who tests positive must isolate and quarantine, and he said it was unclear whether it would have any effect on the launch. Musk was not at the Kennedy Space Center here on Friday, though he was expected to be in the company’s control center for the launch on Saturday, as he has been for previous launches.
Biden coronavirus adviser defuses idea of a national lockdown
The leader of Biden’s coronavirus task force rejected the possibility of a national lockdown Friday, one day after other members of the group embraced the move as a way to control the country’s spiraling outbreak.
Vivek H. Murthy, a surgeon general in the Obama administration who was tapped to lead Biden’s task force, in comments made during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Friday championed a targeted approach that emphasizes testing and tracing.
“We’re not in a place where we’re saying shut the whole country down. We’ve got to be more targeted,” Murthy said.
Murthy’s fellow task force member Michael Osterholm, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, floated the idea of a federal package to cover lost wages and local government losses to facilitate a four- to six-week nationwide lockdown to bring infection and hospitalization numbers under control.
Osterholm later clarified his comments, which Murthy confirmed Friday, saying a national lockdown was not a strategy the task force was considering.
‘My patients are asking me about travel plans. They have no idea what is coming.’
As the United States approaches winter with the pandemic quickly worsening, a growing number of health experts are openly airing concerns that the American public does not fully grasp that the situation is not just dire but a magnitude worse than in the spring.
Michael L. Barnett, a physician and assistant professor of health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the lack of reckoning with how severe coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates have grown is evident from the questions he is hearing from patients and the broader public.
There are more than twice the number of infections than during the spring shutdowns and the stream of news feels “apocalyptic,” Barnett tweeted Friday. And yet, he wrote: “My patients are asking me about travel plans. They have no idea what is coming.”
His top-line message: People need to be even more careful than they have been at any point this year.
“Everything we’ve suffered so far is just a small portion of the population,” he told The Washington Post. “It feels like covid already ripped through the U.S., so how could we possibly have more left? But there’s a lot more damage it can do.”
Barnett said he empathizes with people who are confused or still have not processed the reality of the United States’s struggles in containing the virus. It’s taken time for the reality to resonate with him, too, he said.
“I think we’re all kind of numb to the news,” he said, noting that reports of the sharp recent increases may have been drowned out by the election.
He added that people are not prepared for how bad December will be, given the trends of more than 150,000 new daily infections.
Soccer star Mohamed Salah reportedly tests positive for the coronavirus
Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian soccer star and Liverpool forward, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Federation announced Friday.
Salah, 28, is back home in Egypt to play in the national team’s qualifying games against Togo for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Shortly after posting the news on its website, however, the EFA appeared to replace the original post with a different statement, which said that three players from the Egypt and Togo teams had tested positive and more tests would be conducted before deciding if they would play in Saturday’s match.
According to media reports of the EFA’s original statement, Salah is not showing symptoms and is self-isolating. If positive, he would be expected to miss several upcoming games, including Saturday’s game against Togo and two Liverpool matches later this month.
Several other Liverpool teammates have also contracted the virus in recent weeks.
Salah was pictured attending his brother’s wedding in Cairo earlier this week. A video from the event showed Salah dancing without a mask near other guests.