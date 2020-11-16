Worsening coronavirus crisis pushes leaders to take new measures
Late Friday night, North Dakota’s Republican governor — long resistant to statewide orders on masking and social distancing — acknowledged that his state and country were in dire straits.
Bars, restaurants and event venues would have to cut capacity, Gov. Doug Burgum said in a solemn video posted to social media. Most after-school activities would be put on hold. Starting Saturday, masks must be worn inside businesses, indoors in public spaces and outdoors in public when social distancing can’t be maintained, backed by potential fines of up to $1,000 for the first offense.
A dark reality is sinking in for officials across the country, with Burgum just the latest leader to announce new restrictions in the face of surging cases and hospitalizations that health experts have been warning about for months. But the push for stronger measures has triggered backlash and legal fights.
With pandemic raging, Republicans say election results validate their approach
On coronavirus maps, her northeastern Wisconsin county was glowing bright red. Kristin Lyerly decided this was the moment to turn it politically blue.
The 50-year-old doctor had jumped into the race for state Assembly — her first-ever campaign — because she was appalled by the GOP-dominated legislature’s opposition to efforts to beat back the virus.
But when the votes were counted, the citizens of Brown County had not only reelected the Republican, they had also flipped their state Senate seat to the GOP. The coronavirus red zone had unleashed a red wave.
It wasn’t just northeastern Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden may have won the presidency pledging a national mask mandate and a science-based approach to controlling the pandemic. But in the states where the virus is spiking highest — particularly in the Upper Midwest — Republicans made substantial gains down-ballot. Often they did so by railing against the very tool that scientists say could best help arrest the virus’s spread.
The victories in state and local races have allowed GOP leaders to claim a mandate for their let-it-be approach to pandemic management, with pleas for “personal responsibility” substituting government intervention.
Michigan, Washington order new restrictions as U.S. passes 11 million coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 11 million on Sunday, as the nation shatters records for hospitalizations and daily new infections and as leaders turn to new, painful restrictions to stem the pandemic’s long-predicted surge.
The milestone came one week after the country hit 10 million cases, a testament to just how rapidly the virus is spreading — the first 1 million cases took more than three months. This new wave has increased covid-19 hospitalizations past the peaks seen in April and July, straining health-care systems and pushing some reluctant Republican governors to enact statewide mask mandates for the first time.
Other states are reenacting stay-at-home orders and store closures. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday announced sweeping new limits on gatherings for three-weeks — including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and a halt to in-person classes at high schools and colleges. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) also laid out a slew of new rules, which prohibit indoor social gatherings with people outside one’s household and indoor service at restaurants, bars and more.