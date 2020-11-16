On coronavirus maps, her northeastern Wisconsin county was glowing bright red. Kristin Lyerly decided this was the moment to turn it politically blue.

The 50-year-old doctor had jumped into the race for state Assembly — her first-ever campaign — because she was appalled by the GOP-dominated legislature’s opposition to efforts to beat back the virus.

But when the votes were counted, the citizens of Brown County had not only reelected the Republican, they had also flipped their state Senate seat to the GOP. The coronavirus red zone had unleashed a red wave.

It wasn’t just northeastern Wisconsin. Democrat Joe Biden may have won the presidency pledging a national mask mandate and a science-based approach to controlling the pandemic. But in the states where the virus is spiking highest — particularly in the Upper Midwest — Republicans made substantial gains down-ballot. Often they did so by railing against the very tool that scientists say could best help arrest the virus’s spread.