Analysis: The most important part of Biden’s economic speech is what he did not say
As President-elect Joe Biden took the stage Monday for his first big address on U.S. economy, coronavirus cases were hitting all-time highs, numerous states and cities were issuing fresh stay-at-home orders, and Americans were noticeably pulling back on spending again.
Biden made it clear his first priority is getting the virus under control. He walked out on stage wearing a mask, and proclaimed, “There’s nothing macho about not wearing a mask.” He urged unity -- and common sense, saying his own family would limit Thanksgiving celebrations to no more than 10 people.
But in this moment of rising unease, it was noticeable what Biden did not say in his speech. He did not extend any sort of olive branch to Senate Republicans to re-start bipartisan negotiations on a stimulus bill, and he danced around the question of whether the nation needs another wide-scale closure of businesses and schools.
Iowa governor, who belittled mask mandates, announces statewide mask mandate
Iowa has become the latest state to implement a mask mandate after Gov. Kim Reynolds resisted calls to order one amid a surging coronavirus outbreak.
Iowans two or older must wear a mask beginning Tuesday in indoor public spaces and if they are within six feet of people who are not members of their households, Reynolds announced Monday night in a recorded video message. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 15 and 30 attendees respectively, requires restaurants and bars close at 10 p.m. and encourages those who are high-risk for the virus to stay home.
“This isn’t about mandates, this isn’t about government,” Reynolds said. “There isn’t enough law enforcement in the country to make sure Iowans wear a mask when they should... If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose.”
Reynolds has previously belittled mask mandates, calling them “feel-good” actions and argued her approach that supported individual freedoms earned Trump the state in the presidential election. She later ordered a limited requirement last week for face coverings for indoor gatherings larger than 25 people and outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people.
“I think the goal is to do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in September, according to the Associated Press. “I believe that is the end goal and that we can get there without a mask mandate. I believe that and that’s what I’m going to consistently do.”
But on Monday, she said the state’s health-care system has been “pushed to the brink.” Iowa’s total number of reported infections doubled in the past month, and on Monday, the state’s number of covid patients currently hospitalized reached a high of 1,392.
Reynolds said she was postponing her Thanksgiving celebration and not hosting her children and grandchildren due to the pandemic.
“Now is the time to come together for the greater good,” she said.
Some hospitals are desperately searching for staffers and paying dearly for it
In Bismarck, N.D., where Leslie McKamey is a nurse in the emergency department at CHI St. Alexius Health, caregivers have been so overwhelmed by covid-19 patients in the past few weeks that ambulances are sometimes diverted to the other major hospital in town.
Until that hospital, Sanford Medical Center, fills up as well. Then, there is no choice but to treat the flood of sick people who have made the state the worst coronavirus hot spot in this unprecedented surge of the pandemic.
“Our nurses are working longer shifts, a majority are picking up extra shifts, and we’re still short-staffed,” McKamey said, attributing the crisis in part to a hospital policy of reducing personnel in recent years. “We are taking on more patients than what we can really handle and what our patients deserve.”
As the virus stampedes across the country, setting previously unimaginable infection records nearly every day of its third major surge, some hospitals are desperately searching for staffers and paying dearly for it.
More than 1 million children in the U.S. have tested positive, pediatrician groups say
More than 1 million children in the United States have fallen ill with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association announced Monday.
In total, nearly 1.04 million kids under 18 have tested positive, which likely does not account for all cases as children are less likely to show symptoms or get tested, according to the associations for pediatricians. Almost 112,000 cases among children were reported during the week of Nov. 12, the largest increase since the start of the pandemic.
While children tend to experience mild infections, few face more severe cases: Kids accounted for more than 1 to 3 percent of the total reported hospitalizations and less than one-quarter of 1 percent of deaths.
“At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children,” the groups said in a joint release of data. “However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”
The organizations pointed to the known psychological effects of natural disasters on children, adding that the disruption inflicted by the pandemic is likely to continue long term, wreaking “toxic stress” on young Americans.
AAP President Sally Goza called the data “staggering and tragic” in a statement, urging elected leaders to consider a national strategy that includes “proven public health measures like mask wearing and physical distancing” to address the rampant virus threatening families and straining health-care systems.
The count comes as some of the largest public school systems, such as New York City’s, consider going online amid a rising positivity rate and outbreaks.
During the late summer and early fall, President Trump pushed for schools to open in person, asserting that “virtually” no children catch the virus.
Think it will soon be too cold to eat outside? Heed this advice from Alaska, Scandinavia — even the South Pole
Winter is coming and I am determined to eat outside for as long as I can bear it, and as long as health experts are encouraging outdoor over indoor dining. I’m not counting solely on my Minnesota roots to buoy me. In anticipation of a significant drop in temperature, my significant other bought a fire pit and two tall heaters, assurance that friends in our bubble will continue to accept invitations to our backyard for my reviews of takeout fare if not home-cooked dinners.
I’m hardly alone in my desire to sip and sup outside for the foreseeable future. One of the great takeaways from Election Day, when I spent the evening with a few socially distanced pals on a terrace outfitted with a big-screen TV, was a welcome from the host that included individual electric blankets. As winter approaches, the restaurant greeting for outdoor dining enthusiasts has flipped from “Let me tell you about tonight’s specials” to “Can I adjust your heater?”
South Dakota nurse says many patients deny the coronavirus exists — right up until death
Jodi Doering, an emergency room nurse in South Dakota, was overwhelmed Saturday night. Her patients were dying of covid-19, yet were still in denial about the pandemic’s existence.
It’s like “horror movie that never ends,” Doering wrote on Twitter.
Her anxiety and despair is shared by many health-care workers who are facing a dramatic surge in covid-19 patients. But some front-line workers, like Doering, also face the emotional toll of treating patients who, despite being severely ill, are reluctant to acknowledge that they have been infected with a virus that President Trump has said will simply disappear.
Doering said she has covid-19 patients who need 100 percent-oxygen breathing assistance who will also swear that they don’t have the illness that has ended the lives of nearly a quarter-million people in the United States since February.
California slams ‘emergency brake’ on reopening amid unprecedented rise in cases
California has to slam the “emergency brake” on reopening, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday, the latest state to ramp up restrictions again as it experiences the sharpest increase in coronavirus infections yet.
The state’s daily infection count doubled in the last week, a rise that is “without precedent,” Newsom (D) said in an afternoon news briefing, as California tallied 9,890 new cases Monday.
To slow the surge in infections, Newsom said 41 counties, including Orange, Santa Clara and Santa Barbara, of the state’s 58 counties will be in the most restrictive “purple” level, which requires closure of many nonessential indoor business operations. Purple counties are ones reporting more than 7 cases per day per 100,000 people and where the positivity rate for testing is above 8 percent. Last week, 13 counties were in that dire category.
Restaurants, gyms and places of worship in these hot spots must be outdoor only, while bars must close, according to the state guidelines. Nonessential offices are required to work remotely.
As outbreaks have become more volatile in recent weeks, Newsom also announced that the state will now move counties multiple tiers as needed and reassess more often, instead of just on Tuesdays.
“The bottom line is we’re moving from a marathon to a sprint,” he said.
Newsom also said he was considering a statewide curfew but said he was still reviewing research to see how effective that measure would be.
The closures come as states across the country have ramped up restrictions, trying to tackle the mounting infections and hospitalizations ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Governors in New Mexico, Oregon and Washington also announced Friday the shutdown of indoor dining and other services. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a similar pronouncement Sunday, saying that a second stay-home order may follow if the state is unable to curb infections.
Alaska congressman who downplayed severity of covid-19 says he is recovering from disease
Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who is the longest-serving member of the House and who initially downplayed the severity of covid-19, said in an interview that he is recovering from a brutal case of the disease.
“I’ve been shot, I’ve been rolled over, I’ve been hit in the head a hundred times, but I’ve never felt as bad as I did” with the virus, Young said. “This is not good.”
Young, 87, is also the oldest House member. He was hospitalized at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage for three days before being discharged Sunday night.
“I’m making progress. I can’t complain,” he said. “I’ll be ready to go in a few days, back and hit the old pavement.”
Young, who was first elected in 1973, said “many” members of his campaign staff also have been infected with the coronavirus, though he did not provide an exact number and his office would not comment, citing privacy concerns. He added that his wife has tested positive but is not symptomatic.
Young said he does not know how or when he contracted the virus. But he continued to hold in-person fundraising events during the campaign season and did not require attendees to wear masks or to socially distance.
He said that he personally supports wearing masks and following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but that he does not support mask mandates or believe in “hunkering down.”
Young had dismissed the coronavirus in March, calling it the “beer virus,” a reference to Corona beer, as he told a gathering of senior citizens in Alaska that the dangers were overhyped. He later apologized and acknowledged that he had not grasped the severity of covid-19.
Now that he has experienced the coronavirus firsthand, he has a new nickname for it. “I call it the whiskey virus,” he said. “You drink too much and it’ll kill you.”
Supreme Court won’t force Texas prison officials to comply with lower court order
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to force Texas prison officials to add safety precautions in a geriatric prison unit hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit stopped a lower-court ruling in favor of prisoners at Wallace Pack Unit, a geriatric prison in Southeast Texas. Since the coronavirus was detected in the prison in April, more than 500 inmates — more than 40 percent of the inmate population — have tested positive, and 20 have died. But Texas prison officials say they are addressing the problem, and the appeals court said they did not have to comply with the district court’s order while the case proceeded.
Inmates Laddy Valentine, 69, and Richard King, 73, brought the case to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis.
As is common in such emergency appeals, the majority did not give a reason for leaving the appeals court injunction in place. The court has been reluctant in coronavirus-related disputes to enforce court decisions in the face of opposition from local officials.
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said the court should have adopted a different policy in this case.
“The people incarcerated in the Pack Unit are some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Sotomayor wrote. “They face severe risks of serious illness and death from COVID-19, but are unable to take even the most basic precautions against the virus on their own.”
She added that “if the prison fails to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing, perform regular testing, and take other essential steps, the inmates can do nothing but wait for the virus to take its toll. Twenty lives have been lost already. I fear the [court’s action] will lead to further, needless suffering.”
Dow soars to new heights on promising vaccine news
U.S. stocks closed at new records Monday, after promising trial news from Moderna left investors hopeful that the country may have two coronavirus vaccines available on a limited basis by the end of 2020.
After a preliminary analysis, biotechnology firm Moderna reported that its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which it is co-developing with the National Institutes of Health, was almost 95 percent effective at preventing illness, including severe cases. The news comes just days after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported that its experimental vaccine was 90 percent effective, spurring optimism on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to a record Friday.
By market close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up nearly 471 points, or 1.6 percent, at 29,950, a new record close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 1.16 percent to 3,626. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 0.8 percent to 11,924.
Biden says ‘more people may die’ if Trump doesn’t allow coordination on pandemic planning
In remarks in Wilmington, Del., on Monday afternoon, Biden urged Trump to allow officials to work with the incoming administration on developing a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the president’s refusal to do so puts more American lives at risk.
“More people may die if we don’t coordinate. … How do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated? What’s the game plan? It’s a huge, huge, huge undertaking,” Biden told reporters.
He added: “If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month and a half. And so, it’s important that it be done — that there be coordination now. Now, or as rapidly as we can get that done.”
At least 246,000 people have died of covid-19 in the United States. In recent weeks, many states have reported record-high caseloads and hospitalizations, and the average U.S. deaths per day again shot past 1,000 this month, despite improvements in treatment that make survival more likely.
As the pandemic worsens, the White House has instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team. The head of the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition, is refusing to sign paperwork that releases Biden’s share of transition resources and gives his team access to agency officials and information.
Philadelphia limits indoor gatherings, restricts businesses in response to coronavirus surge
The city of Philadelphia announced Monday that a new “Safer at Home” order restricting businesses, schools and social gatherings will take effect Friday and extend at least until Jan. 1.
The restrictions are meant to “help flatten the epidemic curve, prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths,” the city said in a news release.
Philadelphia County reported some of the lowest rates of the year for new infections until the trend began to show signs of reversal around October, and rates have climbed steadily since. The seven-day average of new cases in Philadelphia County doubled to 802 cases Monday from a weekly average of 390 two weeks ago, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.
High schools and colleges must move to online instruction only; theaters, bowling alleys and arcades, museums, libraries, casinos and senior day services will be closed. Indoor gatherings in public and private spaces are limited to a single household, including weddings and funerals. Houses of worship must return to limited capacity of five people per 1,000 square feet, or 5 percent of maximum occupancy.
Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people per 1,000 square feet, or 10 percent of maximum capacity — and all attendees must wear masks at all times, without food or beverages served, to enforce mask use. Indoor dining at restaurants is now banned, but outdoor dining is allowed with reduced seating of up to four people, from the same household, per table. Retail stores and indoor malls can operate within a maximum occupancy of five people per 1,000 square feet. Offices can still have in-person working in necessary circumstances. Staffers and customers at barbershops and beauty salons must wear masks at all times.
Reps. Cheri Bustos, Tim Walberg test positive for coronavirus; Reps. Mark Pocan, Debbie Lesko quarantining
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said she has tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest lawmaker to announce Monday that they’ve been infected.
Bustos said she is experiencing “mild symptoms,” will be self-isolating and has already notified her contacts.
“Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing," she tweeted. “We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices.”
The outgoing chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said she will work from her home in Illinois “until cleared by my physician.” Members of the House are largely returning to Washington this week following the election.
Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) announced earlier that he tested positive and has begun tracing his contacts.
In a statement, Walberg said his symptoms are mild and that he is “in good spirits.” He said it has been more than a week since he last attended a public event.
“As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus,” Walberg said, adding: “I will continue serving constituents of the 7th District and carrying out my responsibilities from home until I fully recover.”
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) released a statement saying he has been in quarantine since Nov. 10 after learning that his 91-year-old mother had tested positive. He learned of her diagnosis shortly after moving her to a new nursing home. He said he received a negative result after a Nov. 13 test and will get tested again at the end of the week.
“Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result and I was able to quarantine without delay,” Pocan said in the statement. “Unfortunately, too many people in Wisconsin don’t get that information in a timely way due to the low number of contract tracers we have hired in Wisconsin.”
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) also separately announced that she will quarantine for 14 days after coming “into contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.”
Lesko said she is not experiencing symptoms and plans to get tested on the fifth day from exposure.
Poll workers in five states test positive for the coronavirus
Almost two weeks after Election Day, poll workers in five states, including more than two dozen in Missouri, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
The cases in Missouri, New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia cannot be definitively linked to in-person voting, the news agency reported, noting that the virus is being transmitted widely across the United States. Many polling places took steps to try to curtail the spread of the virus, including installing protective barriers, offering hand sanitizer and implementing physical distancing.
Yet the cases recorded among poll workers are still concerning because of the number of people with whom they had contact at the polling sites where they worked.
Jackson County, Mo., home of Kansas City, appears to be the site of the highest number of poll-worker infections, the AP reported. Approximately 28 workers have been confirmed as infected over the past couple of weeks.
The director of the county’s election board, Tammy Brown, told the news agency that staffers directed voters who felt unwell not to come inside. But she said she suspects some of the nearly 200,000 people who voted in Jackson County may not have listened.
“We, as election officials, all knew we were at risk,” she said. “I don’t think this was shocking to any of us.”
Officials in New York advised more than 1,600 people who cast their ballots at a site in the Hudson Valley on Election Day to seek testing after a poll worker tested positive for the virus. The risk to voters was probably low, because the staffer wore a face covering and maintained distance, according to the AP.
In Carroll County, Va., authorities said two workers at two polling places had contracted the virus. A health official told the AP that testing was being offered to workers and voters.