Almost two weeks after Election Day, poll workers in five states, including more than two dozen in Missouri, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The cases in Missouri, New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia cannot be definitively linked to in-person voting, the news agency reported, noting that the virus is being transmitted widely across the United States. Many polling places took steps to try to curtail the spread of the virus, including installing protective barriers, offering hand sanitizer and implementing physical distancing.

Yet the cases recorded among poll workers are still concerning because of the number of people with whom they had contact at the polling sites where they worked.

Jackson County, Mo., home of Kansas City, appears to be the site of the highest number of poll-worker infections, the AP reported. Approximately 28 workers have been confirmed as infected over the past couple of weeks.

The director of the county’s election board, Tammy Brown, told the news agency that staffers directed voters who felt unwell not to come inside. But she said she suspects some of the nearly 200,000 people who voted in Jackson County may not have listened.

“We, as election officials, all knew we were at risk,” she said. “I don’t think this was shocking to any of us.”

Officials in New York advised more than 1,600 people who cast their ballots at a site in the Hudson Valley on Election Day to seek testing after a poll worker tested positive for the virus. The risk to voters was probably low, because the staffer wore a face covering and maintained distance, according to the AP.