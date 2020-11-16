“That’s when they saw Dad,” said Lureena, 34. “He was hollering and yelling for them. There was so much smoke they couldn’t see.”

The 33-year-old officer has spent four days at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, his wife said, and he is breathing on his own after being intubated over the weekend. He suffered burns on the right side of his body, his left arm and the entire right side of his face, Lureena said, but their children escaped unharmed.

Lureena has been at her husband’s bedside since the incident, while their children are with her parents. The landlord would like to rebuild the home in the wake of the fire, she said, which was apparently triggered by electrical problems.

The community has rallied behind the family, according to the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. The union is taking donations from people seeking to help the family.

Lureena said the Seminole Police Department’s support and care have been critical. Her husband’s comrades drove to her job at a meatpacking plant to tell her about the fire.

“If it weren’t for them, I probably couldn’t have gone through this,” she said. “They’ve been by my side the whole way.”

She said Anthony Louie could be released as early as Tuesday if physicians determine he doesn’t need surgery for his burns. That would mean he could celebrate his 34th birthday on Thursday with the sons for whom he had walked through fire.

“If he had to do it all over again, he would. That’s what he told the kids,” Lureena Louie said. “‘I’d do it for my kids. I’d do it for anybody.’”