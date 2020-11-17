Please Note

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced a statewide mask mandate on Monday, months after dismissing such orders as “feel-good” measures with little impact. Coronavirus infections in the state have doubled over the past month, and the number of hospitalized patients reached a new high on Monday.

Stricter public health orders are also being imposed in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Oklahoma and California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said the state needed to slam the “emergency brake” on reopening.

Here are some significant developments:
  • President-elect Joe Biden and his team signaled on Monday that they do not plan on imposing a national lockdown, given the fragile state of the economy.
  • U.S. stocks soared to new highs after early data indicated that Moderna’s experimental vaccine was nearly 95 percent effective. But the World Health Organization warned that a vaccine alone would not end the pandemic, and the daunting task of immunizing the world’s population means there is a long battle yet to come.
  • Hospitals throughout the country are desperately searching for nurses, in some cases offering double their typical wages.
  • More than 1 million children in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
  • Nearly 11.2 million coronavirus cases and at least 246,000 fatalities have been reported in the United States since February, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. More than 153,000 new infections were added to the tally on Monday, and the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients topped 73,000 for the first time.
Iowa governor, who belittled mask mandates, announces statewide mask mandate

By Meryl Kornfield

Iowa has become the latest state to implement a mask mandate after Gov. Kim Reynolds resisted calls to order one amid a surging coronavirus outbreak.

Iowans age 2 or older must wear a mask starting Tuesday in indoor public spaces and if they are within six feet of people who are not members of their households, Reynolds (R) announced Monday night in a recorded video message. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 15 and 30 attendees, respectively, requires restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. and encourages those who are high-risk to stay home.

“This isn’t about mandates, this isn’t about government,” Reynolds said. “There isn’t enough law enforcement in the country to make sure Iowans wear a mask when they should. … If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose.”

Reynolds has previously belittled mask mandates, calling them “feel-good” actions, and argued that her approach that supported individual freedoms earned President Trump the state in the election. She later ordered a limited requirement last week for face coverings for indoor gatherings with more than 25 people and outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people.

“I think the goal is to do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in September, according to the Associated Press. “I believe that is the end goal and that we can get there without a mask mandate. I believe that and that’s what I’m going to consistently do.”

But on Monday, she said the state’s health-care system has been “pushed to the brink.” Iowa’s total number of reported infections doubled in the past month, and on Monday, the number of patients in the state currently hospitalized with covid-19 reached a high of 1,392.

Reynolds said she was postponing her Thanksgiving celebration and not hosting her children and grandchildren because of the pandemic.

“Now is the time to come together for the greater good,” she said.

WHO tempers prospect of a coronavirus vaccine with warning of a long fight to come

By Adam Taylor

The world welcomed with relief biotechnology firm Moderna’s announcement Monday that initial results suggested its coronavirus vaccine candidate was nearly 95 percent effective at preventing the illness. Markets soared on the promising news.

But experts at the World Health Organization in Geneva weighed the hopes against a long slog they still see ahead.

“Last week, we had 60,000 deaths,” Edward Kelly, director of the WHO’s work on service delivery and safety, said during a news briefing. “We had 4 million new cases. We will have more of those weeks before the vaccine is out there.”

Public health officials have long warned that the development of an effective vaccine would be the beginning of a struggle just as steep: an effort to vaccinate the world.

Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said the discovery of a highly effective vaccine was like building a base camp on Mount Everest. “The climb to the peak is really about delivering the vaccines,” she said.

California slams ‘emergency brake’ as states race to halt covid’s spread

By Griff Witte, Meryl Kornfield and Hannah Denham

Governors and mayors moved rapidly on Monday to slow the galloping spread of covid-19, reviving restrictions on businesses and individuals that public health experts say are urgently needed again amid a nationwide viral surge.

The new measures will be felt from coast to coast. In a mirror of the country’s spring shutdown, California took some of the most dramatic steps, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announcing he was pulling the state’s “emergency brake” to confront disease spread that was “simply without precedent in California’s pandemic history.”

New Jersey and Philadelphia also announced new restrictions, following the enactment of tougher new measures in recent days in states including Washington, Michigan and Iowa.

The data explain why: The country racked up 1 million new coronavirus cases in a single week, with additions of at least 100,000 cases each day for nearly two weeks running. With the death toll touching 246,000, the grim milestone of a quarter-million dead Americans is likely to be reached by the weekend.