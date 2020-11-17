Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Where states reopened and cases spiked | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Businesses race to battle back new coronavirus restrictions as U.S. faces deadly new surge
Movie theaters in New York City are demanding the right to reopen. Restaurateurs in Massachusetts are trying to serve more customers at night. And top retailers are targeting store limits across the country, hoping to boost shopping — and profits — as the holidays approach.
Even as the coronavirus ravages the United States, a wide array of tourism, hospitality, restaurant and retail groups have fought to preserve their ability to operate anyway, seeking to stave off shutdowns and some other restrictions that public health experts see as essential for bringing the nation’s deadly contagion under control.
Iowa governor, who belittled mask mandates, announces statewide mask mandate
Iowa has become the latest state to implement a mask mandate after Gov. Kim Reynolds resisted calls to order one amid a surging coronavirus outbreak.
Iowans age 2 or older must wear a mask starting Tuesday in indoor public spaces and if they are within six feet of people who are not members of their households, Reynolds (R) announced Monday night in a recorded video message. The order also limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 15 and 30 attendees, respectively, requires restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. and encourages those who are high-risk to stay home.
“This isn’t about mandates, this isn’t about government,” Reynolds said. “There isn’t enough law enforcement in the country to make sure Iowans wear a mask when they should. … If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose.”
Reynolds has previously belittled mask mandates, calling them “feel-good” actions, and argued that her approach that supported individual freedoms earned President Trump the state in the election. She later ordered a limited requirement last week for face coverings for indoor gatherings with more than 25 people and outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people.
“I think the goal is to do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in September, according to the Associated Press. “I believe that is the end goal and that we can get there without a mask mandate. I believe that and that’s what I’m going to consistently do.”
But on Monday, she said the state’s health-care system has been “pushed to the brink.” Iowa’s total number of reported infections doubled in the past month, and on Monday, the number of patients in the state currently hospitalized with covid-19 reached a high of 1,392.
Reynolds said she was postponing her Thanksgiving celebration and not hosting her children and grandchildren because of the pandemic.
“Now is the time to come together for the greater good,” she said.
WHO tempers prospect of a coronavirus vaccine with warning of a long fight to come
The world welcomed with relief biotechnology firm Moderna’s announcement Monday that initial results suggested its coronavirus vaccine candidate was nearly 95 percent effective at preventing the illness. Markets soared on the promising news.
But experts at the World Health Organization in Geneva weighed the hopes against a long slog they still see ahead.
“Last week, we had 60,000 deaths,” Edward Kelly, director of the WHO’s work on service delivery and safety, said during a news briefing. “We had 4 million new cases. We will have more of those weeks before the vaccine is out there.”
Public health officials have long warned that the development of an effective vaccine would be the beginning of a struggle just as steep: an effort to vaccinate the world.
Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said the discovery of a highly effective vaccine was like building a base camp on Mount Everest. “The climb to the peak is really about delivering the vaccines,” she said.
California slams ‘emergency brake’ as states race to halt covid’s spread
Governors and mayors moved rapidly on Monday to slow the galloping spread of covid-19, reviving restrictions on businesses and individuals that public health experts say are urgently needed again amid a nationwide viral surge.
The new measures will be felt from coast to coast. In a mirror of the country’s spring shutdown, California took some of the most dramatic steps, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announcing he was pulling the state’s “emergency brake” to confront disease spread that was “simply without precedent in California’s pandemic history.”
New Jersey and Philadelphia also announced new restrictions, following the enactment of tougher new measures in recent days in states including Washington, Michigan and Iowa.
The data explain why: The country racked up 1 million new coronavirus cases in a single week, with additions of at least 100,000 cases each day for nearly two weeks running. With the death toll touching 246,000, the grim milestone of a quarter-million dead Americans is likely to be reached by the weekend.