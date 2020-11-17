Health officials in Washington said on Monday that more than 300 people attended the wedding, providing a case lesson in why the restrictions were originally put in place. Two separate outbreaks have now been fueled by at least 17 guests who have since tested positive for the virus, officials said — with more new cases from the event “being added daily.”

AD

“Our personal decisions affect the health of our family, friends, and communities,” the Grant County Health District said in a statement that urged everyone who attended the wedding to get tested for the virus.

AD

While small get-togethers have lately sparked the dramatic spike in coronavirus cases nationally, authorities have also highlighted several large weddings as superspreader events, including a ceremony in Maine in early August that has led to nearly 200 infections and at least seven deaths. More recently, an October wedding in Long Island that flouted New York’s pandemic orders has led to dozens of cases.

Cases have risen so dramatically in Washington that Inslee on Sunday announced a new round of shutdowns, banning indoor dining and closing bars and gyms, forbidding most indoor social gatherings and limiting outdoor get-togethers to five people or less. The orders come as the state sets records daily, with a 38 percent increase in its weekly average of new cases.

“Today … is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state’s history,” Inslee said at a news conference. “A pandemic is raging in our state. Left unchecked, it will assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues; and keep people from obtaining routine but necessary medical treatment for non-covid conditions.”

AD

AD

The Ritzville wedding has helped spread a number of those new cases, health officials said.

The event was held on Nov. 7 in the town of roughly 1,600 in central Washington, and drew hundreds of guests from a number of different communities. When they returned home, a number of them brought the virus with them, the Grant County Health District said.

“Attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to 2 subsequent outbreaks. This is an evolving situation,” the district said in a news release.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the wedding to quarantine through Saturday. The health department also reminded future wedding planners to abide by the rules on guest limits and asked them to help keep track of everyone who does show up.