The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first rapid coronavirus test that users can take at home and get their results within minutes.

The “All-In-One” single-use test kit by Lucira Health, Inc. is the latest nasal-swab test to be granted emergency use authorization but marks a significant development in at-home testing as companies have raced toward getting an accurate, consumer-friendly diagnostic test to market. The molecular test works by looking for the virus’s genetic material in a self-collected sample swab, offering results in 30 minutes or less on a light-up display.

Since the agency updated guidelines in July specifying that an at-home test would need to be easy enough that a layperson could administer it, companies had ceased submitting applications for such products, the FDA told The Washington Post in late October.

The test by Lucira, which was developing an at-home influenza test kit before the pandemic, met the agency’s burden for ease of use. The test will cost less than $50, according to the company’s website.

With winter approaching and a surge of infections in most states, the test could offer people the flexibility of getting tested for the virus without waiting in long lines at labs, doctor’s offices and other testing locations.

The nucleic acid amplification technology is also considered more accurate than antigen tests, which detect proteins on the surface of the virus.