A vial, a vaccine and hopes for slowing a pandemic — how a shot comes to be
In a vast Pfizer warehouse in Kalamazoo, Mich., with hundreds of ultracold freezers standing sentry, the final leg of an unprecedented scientific, medical and industrial relay race is about to get underway.
The country appears to be on track to have two remarkably effective coronavirus vaccines available before year’s end — the one from Kalamazoo, made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and another from biotech company Moderna. Both are proving to be more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials so far.
But the next phase of this race will depend on the herculean task of producing these tiny vials of vaccine at a vast scale nearly overnight and distributing millions of doses without wasting any.
Adopting mask mandates, some GOP governors give up the gospel of personal responsibility
A growing number of Republican governors, including some who had written off mask mandates as unenforceable or unacceptable to freedom-loving Americans, are now requiring people to cover their faces in public — a response to escalating coronavirus outbreaks overwhelming hospitals across the country.
After eight months of preaching personal responsibility in place of mandates, these governors have brought their states in line with much of the world by instituting the simple requirement backed by science but, in the United States, shot through with politics.
FDA authorizes first test users can take, get results at home
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first rapid coronavirus test that users can take at home and get their results within minutes.
The “All-In-One” single-use test kit by Lucira Health, Inc. is the latest nasal-swab test to be granted emergency use authorization but marks a significant development in at-home testing as companies have raced toward getting an accurate, consumer-friendly diagnostic test to market. The molecular test works by looking for the virus’s genetic material in a self-collected sample swab, offering results in 30 minutes or less on a light-up display.
Since the agency updated guidelines in July specifying that an at-home test would need to be easy enough that a layperson could administer it, companies had ceased submitting applications for such products, the FDA told The Washington Post in late October.
The test by Lucira, which was developing an at-home influenza test kit before the pandemic, met the agency’s burden for ease of use. The test will cost less than $50, according to the company’s website.
With winter approaching and a surge of infections in most states, the test could offer people the flexibility of getting tested for the virus without waiting in long lines at labs, doctor’s offices and other testing locations.
The nucleic acid amplification technology is also considered more accurate than antigen tests, which detect proteins on the surface of the virus.
